Samsung Officially Launches Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, Flip8, Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 in Australia

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Galaxy Z Series and New Watches redefine foldable and wearable experiences, helping people explore, discover, and express their individuality

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 are now available in Australia.

The local availability is live as Samsung Electronics Australia sets a new record – its most successful foldable pre-order to-date, with solid double-digit growth year on year. Attracting its highest number of new to Samsung switchers, with Galaxy Z Fold8 leading the mix. The latest Galaxy Z series have also seen an increase in younger Australians, influenced by the portability and pocketability of the foldable form factor. By colour, Graphite and Lavender were the most popular among Australians who opted for the Galaxy Z Fold8, while Violet Shadow and Graphite were preferred for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Pink and Graphite were the top colour picks for the Galaxy Z Flip8.

Eric Chou, Vice President of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia, said, "We are committed to delivering Australians a mobile experience that goes beyond the hardware – spanning security, service, software and Galaxy AI – reflected in our latest, most complete Galaxy foldable and wearable line-up yet. Our all-new Galaxy devices are anchored by AI that aims to make everyday life more convenient and meaningful, while paired with our strong privacy assurance via our Knox-defence grade security solution. Most importantly, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 each offer distinct experiences, designed for different Australian lifestyles, proudly reinforcing we invest in a holistic mobile experience that goes beyond the core use of a smartphone or smartwatch."

Samsung Expands its Foldable Leadership with Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8

With eight generations of foldable innovation behind it, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Series offers devices designed for immersive entertainment, powerful productivity, and on-the-go creativity.

The all-new Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a first-of-its-kind passport-inspired form factor that transforms how users consume content, seamlessly shifting between quick interactions and immersive viewing, reading and gaming. Lightweight and ready for everyday use, it combines Galaxy AI, powerful performance and an advanced dual 50MP camera system[1] in Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold device yet.[2]

For those seeking the ultimate foldable experience, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet. Featuring an expansive 8-inch display,[3] Ultra-grade camera capabilities, all-day battery life[4] and flagship performance, it is designed for Australians who want to create, multitask, and stay productive from anywhere.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip8 is Samsung’s slimmest and lightest flip phone ever,[5],[6] weighing just 180g[7], and it brings together style, convenience and self-expression in a compact design. With a reimagined AI-powered FlexWindow, enhanced camera capabilities, and Samsung’s signature Flex Mode[8] experience, Galaxy Z Flip8 makes it easier to capture and stay connected on the go.

Across the new Galaxy Z Series, Samsung continues to enhance content creation with Galaxy AI-powered tools and camera features, including My FanCam[9] making it easier to capture, edit, and share content. The lineup also benefits from Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology, delivering slimmer, stronger, and a more refined foldable.[10]

"For almost a decade, we have proudly pioneered the foldable category, and are thrilled with Australians’ overwhelmingly positive response to our latest Galaxy Z series, especially our Galaxy Fold8," said Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Australia. "Our record foldable pre-order performance solidifies our continued confidence in the category, and drive to meet Australians evolving needs. With Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 we strive to transform the way Australians consume media, connect and express themselves, by setting new standards in performance and functionality."

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 Deliver Intelligent Health and Wellness Experiences

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch lineup offers Australians two distinct smartwatch options, designed to support everything from everyday wellbeing to high-performance training. Across both devices, Samsung’s latest AI-powered health features help users proactively manage key areas such as activity, recovery, cardiovascular health, and sleep.

Built for adventurers and high-performance athletes, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is Samsung’s most advanced smartwatch yet. Designed to perform in demanding environments, it combines specialised sports tracking, health and wellness monitoring, and Samsung’s brightest watch display ever with up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.[11] With a larger battery, enhanced durability, and powerful performance, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is engineered to help users push further whether they’re training, exploring or tackling everyday challenges.

For those seeking an everyday wellness companion, Galaxy Watch9 delivers powerful insights in a lightweight and comfortable design. Featuring lasting battery, a bright display, and AI-powered health insights through Samsung Health[12] and Galaxy AI, Galaxy Watch9 helps users build better habits through effortless all-day tracking, and actionable insights.

"Health and wellness look different for everyone, which is why we’ve designed our latest Galaxy Watch line-up to support a broad range of Australian lifestyles, goals, and routines," said Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia. "Whether it’s pushing your limits outdoors with Galaxy Watch Ultra2 or building better everyday habits with Galaxy Watch9, these devices combine advanced health insights, AI-powered coaching, and all-day comfort to help Australians build better habits and stay on track."

Australian Launch Events, Activations and Campaigns

To celebrate the Samsung collaboration with Sony Pictures’ "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", Spider-Man recently paid a visit to two friendly neighbourhood Samsung Experience Stores in NSW and VIC.

At the Samsung Experience Store Chadstone on Saturday, 8 August, and the Samsung Experience Store Parramatta on Sunday, 9 August, fans had the opportunity to meet Spider-Man and capture the moment on the latest Galaxy Z Series devices.

Galaxy Experts were on hand to showcase why Samsung foldables are breakout stars, bringing the innovation and excitement of the Galaxy Z Series to life for customers.

See how Samsung flips into action for Sony Pictures’ "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" with a cinematic spot starring Jacob Batalon.

Samsung’s launch of the new Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is supported by a national integrated marketing campaign expected to reach 96.7% of Australia’s Gen MZ audience.

The launch will feature landmark outdoor advertising across Melbourne and Sydney, including premium digital placements at Melbourne’s Emporium and Sydney’s Broadway & George precincts, complemented by more than 3,300 out-of-home panels nationwide spanning retail, transit and street furniture.

Samsung will also bring the Galaxy experience to consumers through a major retail presence at Melbourne’s Highpoint Shopping Centre, alongside content partnerships with leading creators and publishers across Twitch, ARN’s Footy & Friends and Mamamia’s The Spill, integrating Galaxy devices into entertainment, lifestyle and sporting conversations across Australia.

Availability

From August 14, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 are available to order in Australia, with pricing and colour options listed below:

Pricing

Model RRP Memory Colour Online Exclusive Galaxy Z Fold8 $3599 16GB + 1TB Cream Graphite Lavender Pistachio $2999 12GB + 512GB $2699 12GB + 256GB Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra $3899 16GB + 1TB Cream Graphite Violet Shadow Green Shadow $3299 12GB + 512GB $2999 12GB + 256GB Galaxy Z Flip8 $2249 12GB + 512GB Cream Graphite Pink Mint $1949 12GB + 256GB

Model RRP Size Colour In-box Band Galaxy

Watch Ultra2 $1299 47mm Titanium Grey Marine Band (Black) Titanium Silver Marine Band (Olive) Galaxy Watch9 $649 Small 40mm BT Graphite Sports Band (Black) Cream Sports Band (Cream) $699 Large 44mm BT Graphite Sports Band (Black) Silver Sports Band (Olive) $749 Small 40mm LTE Graphite Sports Band (Black) Cream Sports Band (Cream) $799 Large 44mm LTE Graphite Sports Band (Black) Silver Sports Band (Olive)

Launch Offers: T&CS apply, offer dates vary by channel

T&Cs apply on all offers Channel Offer Samsung.com (14 Aug, 2026 – 9 Sep, 2026) Receive $120 bonus trade in credit OR $120 Eco Voucher when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Receive $120 bonus trade in credit OR $120 Eco Voucher when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8

Receive $80 bonus trade in credit OR $80 Eco Voucher when you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip8

Receive a $50 eco-voucher to spend on Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Ring and Accessories when you purchase a Galaxy Watch9

Receive a $100 eco-voucher to spend on Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Ring and Accessories when you purchase a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 Telstra (14 Aug, 2026 – 7 Sep, 2026) Save $600 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on an eligible payment plan

Save $500 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 on an eligible payment plan

Save $300 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip8 on a payment plan

Save $500 when you purchase a Galaxy Watch Ultra2

Save $200 when you purchase a Galaxy Watch9 Optus (13 Aug, 2026 – 6 Sep, 2026) Save $600 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on an eligible payment plan

Save $600 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 on an eligible payment plan

Save $600 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip8 on an eligible payment plan TPG (Vodafone) (14 Aug, 2026 – 7 Sep, 2026) Save $500 when you Purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on an eligible payment plan

Save $500 when you Purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 on an eligible payment plan

Save $300 when you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip8 on an eligible payment plan

Save $400 when you purchase a Galaxy Watch Ultra2

Save $100 when you purchase a Galaxy Watch9 Open Channel (participating retailers) (14 Aug, 2026 – 26 Aug, 2026) Receive a bonus $150 gift card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Receive a bonus $150 gift card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold8

Receive a bonus $150 gift card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip8

Additionally, New Galaxy Club in Australia – an upgrade and protection program – offers up to 50% of an eligible device’s recommended retail price back when customers move to an eligible next-generation Galaxy phone between 9 to 13 months after signing up. The program also includes Samsung Care+ for repairs and support, and it’s available with the Galaxy Z Series via Samsung.com/au on a monthly or one-year upfront plan.[13]

For more information about the Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra2, and Galaxy Watch9, please visit: Samsung Australia Newsroom, and Samsung.com/au.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/au.

About Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It’s a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, serving as producers are Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a. Executive producers are Louis D’Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. Credits not final.

See Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in cinemas now.

[1] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. [2] Weight may vary by country or region. [3] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra’s Cover Screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The Main Screen size is 8.0" in the full rectangle and 8.0" accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. [4] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. [5] Compared to previous Galaxy Z Flip models. Galaxy Z Flip8 measures 13.1mm when folded and 6.1mm when unfolded. Thickness measured from top to bottom of the glass at the thinnest point. The Z Flip8 measures 180g in weight and the Z Flip7 measures 188g. [6] Compared to previous models. [7] Weight may vary by country or region. [8] Flex Mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. Some apps may not be supported in Flex Mode. [9] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions and environment. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [10] Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold models. [11] Based on market research of globally released smartwatches as of June 2026. The 5,000-nit specification refers to the localised peak brightness achieved under high ambient light and full-screen brightness may differ. Actual brightness may vary or be limited depending on environmental factors, device temperature and usage conditions. [12] Samsung Health is not a medical/therapeutic device. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [13] The ability to purchase New Galaxy Club (generally) is available to consumers only via Samsung.com and through the Enhanced Partnership Program (excluding the Samsung Staff Portal). It is not available to customers shopping on Samsung Business Shop. New Galaxy Club and Samsung Care+ are not insurance products. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ and New Galaxy Club promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/au/new-galaxy-club/.

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