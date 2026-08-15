The Market In Numbers – 15 Aug 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 15 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) NZ50 13854.380 0.22% 1.13% 1.71% 2.26% 1.71% All Ordinaries 9313.20 -1.40% 1.93% 3.64% 3.22% 3.64% S&P ASX 200 9115.20 -1.60% 1.54% 3.83% 4.60% 3.83% S&P ASX 300 9046.70 -1.56% 1.65% 3.81% 4.19% 3.81% Communication Services 1640.80 -1.25% 0.09% 1.08% -5.74% 1.08% Consumer Discretionary 4045.40 -1.33% 0.38% 1.25% 1.31% 1.25% Consumer Staples 13393.80 -1.00% 0.37% 0.39% 15.29% 0.39% Energy 10732.50 2.84% 0.81% 13.12% 28.29% 13.12% Financials 9707.00 -3.23% -1.90% 3.83% 3.97% 3.83% Health Care 28816.10 3.00% 8.19% 10.65% -14.72% 10.65% Industrials 8319.60 -2.99% -0.30% -1.65% -1.26% -1.65% Info Technology 1987.80 3.59% 12.29% 9.15% -7.72% 9.15% Materials 24495.30 -1.77% 5.64% 4.74% 15.97% 4.74% Real Estate 3599.90 -2.26% -1.05% -1.44% -9.24% -1.44% Utilities 10212.10 7.37% 6.51% 5.50% 5.74% 5.50% A-REITs 1674.30 -2.34% -1.19% -1.26% -8.30% -1.26% All Technology Index 3219.50 2.26% 9.54% 6.23% -5.21% 6.23% Banks 4076.70 -3.84% -3.13% 4.25% 0.20% 4.25% Gold Index 17820.30 0.45% 17.62% 18.74% -4.57% 18.74% Metals & Mining 8427.30 -1.68% 5.90% 4.94% 15.97% 4.94%

The World

Index 15 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) FTSE100 10750.11 -1.38% -1.09% 2.41% 8.14% 2.41% DAX30 26440.31 0.46% 3.16% 5.78% 7.96% 5.78% Hang Seng 25116.85 -2.15% -2.97% 9.77% -2.85% 9.77% Nikkei 225 68713.80 4.74% 6.76% -1.92% 36.50% -1.92% NZ50 13854.380 0.22% 1.13% 1.71% 2.26% 1.71% DJIA 53732.41 -0.56% 2.38% 2.70% 11.09% 2.70% S&P500 7785.76 0.36% 3.95% 3.82% 12.90% 3.82% Nasdaq Comp 26729.16 0.14% 5.34% 1.97% 14.13% 1.97%

Metals & Minerals

Index 15 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) Gold (oz) 4351.11 2.62% 6.06% 7.95% -0.80% 7.95% Silver (oz) 64.46 4.76% 9.25% 9.71% -17.27% 9.71% Copper (lb) 6.5800 -1.79% 1.70% 6.59% 15.80% 6.59% Aluminium (lb) 1.5007 2.43% 3.13% 6.71% 12.20% 6.71% Nickel (lb) 7.5726 0.57% -1.50% 1.43% 1.14% 1.43% Zinc (lb) 1.7477 3.07% 5.85% 10.47% 25.41% 10.47% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.75 0.29% 0.58% 2.06% 5.79% 2.06% Iron Ore (t) 95.05 -0.24% -3.26% -5.20% -11.28% -5.20%

Energy

Index 15 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) West Texas Crude 81.10 3.62% -3.34% 15.17% 41.24% 15.17% Brent Crude 86.89 3.94% -2.70% 18.27% 42.79% 18.27%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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