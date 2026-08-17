ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 17 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.700 14.89% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 71.650 -12.31% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.455 13.75% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 6.990 -11.63% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.450 10.86% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.870 -11.15% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.110 10.00% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.730 -10.34% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.540 7.60% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.185 7.24% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 12.380 -6.64% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 6.52% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 11.930 -4.71% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.850 6.25% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 39.460 -4.62% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.550 5.99% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.600 -4.56% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.950 5.67% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 84.840 -4.35% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.620 5.64% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.440 -4.18% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 13.890 5.15% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.690 -4.16% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.375 4.96% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.445 -3.99% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.610 4.86% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.600 -3.49% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.520 4.83% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 0.855 -3.39% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.010 4.66% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.240 -3.34% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.000 4.60% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.530 -3.26% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.090 4.52% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.180 -3.02% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.500 4.46% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.230 -2.98% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.940 4.44% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 22.790 -2.77%

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