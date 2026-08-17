Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 17, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 1:52 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

360 A2M ANZ AOV ASX ATH AZJ BRE BSL CMM CVV EBO FCL GPT HDN (2) IAG IMD IPG (2) JBH LRV MPW MTM NXL ORA ORE ORG SKG (2) TLS TWE

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $23.54

Canaccord Genuity rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Life360 with a US$72.00 target price following a second-quarter result marked by a return to planned monthly active user growth trajectories.

Total revenue reached US$159.0m, expanding 38% year-on-year to beat consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA of US$31.1m reflected a 19.6% margin benefitting from a tariff refund.

The analyst highlights strong conversion trends into the subscription tier, alongside progress in the advertising business as it transitions from integration to commercialisation following the Nativo rollout.

Management maintained full-year revenue and earnings guidance, opting to reinvest subscription outperformance into heightened marketing initiatives through the second half.

The broker's estimates remain broadly unchanged heading into a seasonally stronger period.

This report was published on August 13, 2026.

Current Price is $23.54. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $30.28, suggesting upside of 24.7%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 104.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 138.5, implying annual growth of 32.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $6.75

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Neutral (3) -

Upon initial assessment, Jarden retains a Neutral rating for a2 Milk Co with a NZ$9.55 target price following in-line FY26 financial results.

Group revenue rose 12% to NZ$1.97bn, supported by 23% growth in English label infant milk formula offsetting a -14% contraction in China label sales.

Full-year EBITDA declined -3% to NZ$284m, while underlying EBITDA rose 5% to NZ$308m after excluding NZ$23m in Pokeno facility start-up losses.

The analyst notes fourth-quarter market share losses in China label formula were material, prompting cautious FY27 guidance forecasting mid-single digit revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of roughly 15%.

Estimates suggest resolved supply chain disruptions, new China label product launches, and Pokeno reaching EBITDA breakeven will serve as key operational recovery drivers.

This report was published on August 17, 2026.

Current Price is $6.75. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.92, suggesting upside of 21.1%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.2, implying annual growth of 11.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.0.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANZ ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $38.89

Jarden rates ((ANZ)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden retains an Overweight rating for ANZ Bank alongside a $35.50 target price following a largely in-line third-quarter trading update.

Cash net profit after tax reached $1.9bn to represent 49% of second-half projections, while flat revenue performance accompanied a 2% lift across net interest income driven by volume growth and a 1bp net interest margin expansion to 1.54%.

Third-quarter mortgage application values held broadly flat quarter-on-quarter due to participation in the 5% Deposit Scheme, although excluding this initiative, application values experienced a -5% decline.

Operating expenses lifted 1% on productivity benefits, with the analyst highlighting no changes to existing FY26 cost guidance forecasting a -5% reduction versus FY25 excluding significant items.

This report was published on August 14, 2026.

Target price is $35.50 Current Price is $38.89 Difference: minus $3.39 (current price is over target) .

If ANZ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $35.63, suggesting downside of -6.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 247.2, implying annual growth of 24.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 166.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.3.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 251.8, implying annual growth of 1.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 170.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AOV AMOTIV LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $6.72

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AOV)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Amotiv with its target price decreased to $10.30 from $12.10 following a solid FY26 financial result arriving in line with guidance.

The company reported underlying EBITA of $195.1m and underlying earnings per share of 89.4c, navigating a difficult operating environment better than closest industry peers.

The broker's estimates incorporate earnings per share downgrades of -5.4% and -6.2% for FY27 and FY28 respectively, reflecting the divestment of the ECB business alongside continued weakness in top vehicle sales volumes.

The analyst views the current trading level as fundamentally undervalued, offering a compelling 13% free cash flow yield despite market disengagement.

Management also announced a succession plan featuring the current chief executive officer stepping down to transition into a consulting role.

This report was published on August 13, 2026.

Target price is $10.30 Current Price is $6.72 Difference: $3.58

If AOV meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 53% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $8.60, suggesting upside of 28.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.3, implying annual growth of 60.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 44.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Forecast for FY28:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 99.0, implying annual growth of 10.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three source