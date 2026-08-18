ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.500 24.65% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 22.970 -11.04% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.040 21.55% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.905 -8.59% CSL – CSL LIMITED 157.820 17.25% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 6.400 -8.44% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.070 16.94% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.490 -8.17% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 196.750 11.88% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.280 -7.34% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.960 9.39% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.205 -7.31% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.090 8.58% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 79.940 -7.25% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 141.200 7.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.520 -6.67% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.455 7.06% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.760 -6.44% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.380 6.75% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -6.25% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 10.320 6.50% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.430 -5.58% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.645 6.47% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 8.670 -5.45% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.360 5.82% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 10.560 -5.29% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.840 5.19% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.100 -4.98% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.770 4.72% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.270 -4.94% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.055 4.46% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.485 -4.90% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 15.300 3.52% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.905 3.43% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 31.500 -4.37% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.620 3.13% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.875 -4.34% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.350 3.08% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.570 -4.25%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms