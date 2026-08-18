ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|4.500
|24.65%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|22.970
|-11.04%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|21.040
|21.55%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.905
|-8.59%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|157.820
|17.25%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|6.400
|-8.44%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.070
|16.94%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.490
|-8.17%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|196.750
|11.88%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.280
|-7.34%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.960
|9.39%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.205
|-7.31%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|7.090
|8.58%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|79.940
|-7.25%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|141.200
|7.58%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.520
|-6.67%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.455
|7.06%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.760
|-6.44%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|5.380
|6.75%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.250
|-6.25%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|10.320
|6.50%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.430
|-5.58%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.645
|6.47%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|8.670
|-5.45%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.360
|5.82%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|10.560
|-5.29%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.840
|5.19%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.100
|-4.98%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.770
|4.72%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|3.270
|-4.94%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.055
|4.46%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.485
|-4.90%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|15.300
|3.52%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.105
|-4.55%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|0.905
|3.43%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|31.500
|-4.37%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.620
|3.13%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.875
|-4.34%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.350
|3.08%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.570
|-4.25%
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