Introducing Nearmap Labs: A Window into the Future of Property Intelligence

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Public innovation hub provides early access to emerging Nearmap technologies, proprietary research, and technical breakthroughs shaping what’s next for the industry.

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nearmap, the leading global property intelligence company, today announced the launch of Nearmap Labs, a new public innovation hub giving customers, partners, developers, and industry leaders an early look at the technologies and research Nearmap is exploring to advance property intelligence.

Nearmap Labs opens the door to innovation happening beyond the current product roadmap, featuring experimental technologies, proprietary research, technical demonstrations, and opportunities for customers to participate in early access programs and provide feedback. The platform will evolve continuously as new explorations, research, and breakthroughs emerge.

As organisations increasingly rely on property intelligence to support decisions across insurance, government, architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO), and commercial real estate, Nearmap Labs creates a dedicated destination to explore how advances in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and geospatial analytics are transforming how properties are understood and managed.

"Innovation doesn’t begin the day a product launches; it starts years earlier through research, experimentation, and solving difficult technical problems," said Andy Watt, Chief Executive Officer at Nearmap. "Nearmap Labs gives customers and the broader market visibility into the work happening behind the scenes, while creating opportunities to engage with emerging technologies that will help shape the future of property intelligence."

Nearmap Labs launches with a growing collection of technology explorations, proprietary research, and technical demonstrations. Initial releases include advancements in AI-powered underwriting, computer vision, temporal reasoning, property analytics, and original research derived from the expansive Nearmap geospatial data and property intelligence platform.

"Our customers don’t simply want to know what Nearmap offers today—they want confidence we’re investing in what they’ll need tomorrow," David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap said. "Nearmap Labs reflects our long-term commitment to advancing property intelligence through meaningful innovation grounded in real-world customer challenges."

Beyond technology exploration, Nearmap Labs serves as a foundation for future thought leadership, providing a public forum for proprietary research, technical publications, interactive demonstrations, and data-driven insights that help organisations better understand the built environment. By giving the market greater visibility into the ideas and technologies being developed today, Nearmap Labs reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to advancing property intelligence.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is a global property intelligence company redefining how organisations understand and act on the built environment. By owning the entire intelligence value chain—from high-recency geospatial capture powered by patented camera technology to accurate AI-derived analytics and guaranteed building materials data—Nearmap delivers a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions. Insurers, government agencies, and AECO organisations rely on Nearmap to transform property uncertainty into evidence, helping organisations move beyond fragmented data and manual processes with verified, frequently updated insight. These proprietary insights enable faster, more confident decisions across underwriting and claims, assessment and response, and planning and construction so teams can see truth, assess risk, and act with certainty. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the liveable world.

For more information, visit www.nearmap.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Cenicola

Taylor.cenicola@nearmap.com

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