ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 19 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.020 12.71% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 3.350 -21.18% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.550 12.35% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.150 -17.82% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.350 8.77% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 39.580 -8.70% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 19.740 8.28% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.020 -7.93% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.330 6.73% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.940 -6.89% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 1.850 6.32% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% CSL – CSL LIMITED 166.480 5.49% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.098 -6.67% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.755 4.86% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.900 -5.63% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 3.510 4.46% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 6.040 -5.63% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.410 4.28% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.420 -5.62% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.680 4.02% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.375 -5.50% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 0.860 3.61% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.015 -5.14% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 4.100 3.54% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 14.520 -5.10% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.610 3.16% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 9.800 -5.04% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.090 3.00% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.430 -4.94% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.245 2.89% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.450 -4.70% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.660 2.72% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.150 -4.56% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.610 2.56% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.660 2.50% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.100 -4.47% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 8.310 2.47% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.780 -4.37%

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