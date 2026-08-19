EventsAir Launches Planner Assistant, Built-In Intelligence That Turns Event Data Into Instant Insight and Action

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Planner Assistant is now live for all EventsAir customers, giving planners instant, natural-language answers and visualizations across their event data, and the ability to take direct action on what they find.

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EventsAir, a global leader in event management technology, today announced that Planner Assistant, part of its Air Intelligence suite, is now live and available to all event planners on the platform.

EventsAir Launches Planner Assistant

Planner Assistant transforms how planners deliver events, combining native, in-product intelligence with a deep contextual foundation built on more than 35 years of event industry expertise.

Working across live and historical event data, Planner Assistant lets planners ask complex questions and uncover opportunities directly within EventsAir, without building reports or navigating dashboards. It can summarize what’s happening in plain language, turn insights into charts planners can save and share, and perform a growing set of actions within the platform when asked.

A planner can ask " Can you show me total revenue collected so far, broken down by registration type and payment status?" and get an instant, visual answer. Ask "Which sessions are trending toward overcapacity?" and Planner Assistant can go a step further, taking action on the planner’s behalf, such as moving a session to a larger hall, on request and in the same conversation.

"Planner Assistant is about giving planners their time back," said Paul Trappett, CEO at EventsAir. "Every hour spent building a report or chasing down a number is an hour not spent on the parts of the job that actually shape a great event. Because Planner Assistant is built directly into the platform planners already rely on, it doesn’t just tell them what’s happening in their event. It helps them act on it, in the same place, in the same moment."

A native foundation

Planner Assistant is built directly into EventsAir, giving it the live context of a planner’s event data across registrations, revenue, sessions, speakers, accommodation and more.

That native approach was a deliberate choice. EventsAir focused first on bringing AI into the environment where planners already manage their events, helping them engage more deeply with their events, analyze data faster, and ultimately set up, manage and update events with less effort.

"Planners need technology that genuinely makes their working lives easier," said Mehdi Khalili, CTO at EventsAir. "Building Planner Assistant directly into EventsAir means we can help planners understand what’s happening and act on it without taking them out of the platform where the work is actually happening. And as a fully embedded solution, it gives us complete control over where our AI models are hosted, helping customers meet data privacy and sovereignty requirements while ensuring every response is grounded in the right context, with clear provenance."

Looking ahead, EventsAir is also building Model Context Protocol (MCP) capability on this same foundation, expected in the coming months, giving planners the flexibility to extend EventsAir into the other AI tools and platforms they already use.

What customers are saying

Ahead of today’s launch, EventsAir worked closely with customers to put Planner Assistant to work in real event environments. Their experience speaks for itself.

"I would recommend Planner Assistant to any event professional who wants to spend less time pulling reports and more time actually understanding and acting on their event data. I can see it changing the way teams plan events by making event data more accessible, easier to interrogate and faster to act on. It gives event professionals the ability to ask better questions, identify issues earlier and make more informed decisions throughout the event lifecycle." — Petra Bacic, Chief Operating Officer, Public Sector Network

"An assistant that will guess is a liability dressed as a productivity gain. I asked Planner Assistant how many contacts were attached to an event, and it didn’t just hand me a number, it showed me exactly how it got there in under 20 seconds. That’s the difference between an answer and an answer you can actually stand behind and trust." — Michael Lockett, Founder & CTO, Symbiometry

Availability

Planner Assistant is live now inside EventsAir and available to all event planners on the platform. It joins Attendee Assistant and Content Assistant as part of the Air Intelligence suite, EventsAir’s family of growing AI-powered assistants supporting planners and attendees across the full event lifecycle.

About EventsAir

With over 35 years of experience in event management technology, EventsAir is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that supports in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Trusted by event planners worldwide, EventsAir delivers a powerful, flexible solution that maximizes productivity across all stages of event planning.

The platform has powered more than 400,000 events globally, helping event professionals create standout experiences. For more information, visit eventsair.com.

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