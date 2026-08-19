Storm welcomes EQT into ownership group

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MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Melbourne Storm is pleased to welcome leading global investment organisation EQT, through the Mid-Market Opportunities strategy, as a majority shareholder in the Club.

The new ownership structure follows a thorough global process to identify the right strategic partner to invest in the Storm with a shared vision for the future.

Supported by an established team in Australia, EQT has been clear in its aim to build on the strong foundations that have made Storm one of the most successful and respected sporting clubs in Australia.

Founded in Sweden, EQT is a leading investment firm in Australia and in global markets with a proven track record in sport through its ownership of IMG Academy, providing experience in athlete performance, sports science, strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental performance and youth development, while also bringing world class digital and data expertise and a wider network across sport, media and technology.

EQT is committed to investing in the Club’s key strategic priorities with a focus on strengthening the football program and player pathways, enhancing the matchday and fan experience for members and supporters, attracting new commercial sponsorships and global partnerships, and continuing the Storm’s important role in the community and growing the game of rugby league across Victoria.

Subject to Australian Rugby League Commission approval, EQT will join members of Storm’s ownership group on the Board of Directors. Matt Tripp will remain Chairman of the Club, providing continuity at Board level while consistency will also remain throughout Melbourne Storm’s management team. CEO Justin Rodski, Head Coach Craig Bellamy and Director of Football Frank Ponissi, will all continue to lead the Club’s on and off field operations.

Storm Chairman Matt Tripp said the Club had entered the process with a clear view of what it was looking for in a new shareholder.

"We conducted a thorough process to find the right partner to help us to continue driving the Club forward and are pleased to be able to do so with EQT joining our ownership group," Tripp said.

"EQT brings with it some incredible credentials and the partnership will only be of benefit to our Club – we are proudly ambitious and have hopes for continued growth to keep Melbourne Storm at the top of Australian sport long into the future.

"The game of rugby league is as healthy as it has ever been and we want our Club to go from strength to strength alongside the code in the years to come. A partner like EQT well and truly puts us in the best position to do that."

Alexander Hansen, Managing Director and Sports and Education Investment Lead at EQT in Asia Pacific, said, "Melbourne Storm is an exceptional Club, with a proud football culture, strong leadership and a deep connection with its supporters and the community in Victoria. We look forward to working with Matt, the Board and the Club’s leadership to build on those strengths, bringing additional resources and experience to support the people and systems that have made Storm successful."

Until completion, Melbourne Storm remains under its existing ownership and leadership and will continue to operate as usual. Members and supporters will receive further updates directly from the Club as the approval process progresses.

Contact:

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/storm-welcomes-eqt-into-ownership-group,c4384632

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4384632/4224337.pdf 260819 Storm welcomes EQT into ownership group https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/melbourne-storm,c3557536 Melbourne Storm

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