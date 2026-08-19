Treasure Chest: REA Group

Treasure Chest | 10:45 AM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is REA Group.

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

Morgan Stanley

The subject:

Shares in REA Group ((REA)) have fallen from $266 in late August last year to $130 earlier in 2026, but seem back in an uptrend post FY26 release. Yesterday, the shares closed at $178.62.

Market participants and forecasters are worried about a potential deep slump ahead for local property markets with commentators focusing on weakness in property listings on the leading national platform.

Some forecasters are predicting the current housing cycle in Australia will not be a copy of the past. It'll be a different experience amidst multiple conflicting and net negative impacts.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley agree the present cycle is different, but it's not, on their assessment, a structural deviation from longer term historical cyclical trends.

Price, yield and AI boost positive jaws for REA Group