ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 20 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.050
|18.22%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.720
|-20.74%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.100
|18.14%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.750
|-11.14%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.300
|17.73%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|6.680
|-10.34%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|14.450
|15.05%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|21.380
|-9.25%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.585
|14.03%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|30.050
|-6.53%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|48.880
|12.42%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.710
|-6.36%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.110
|12.24%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.130
|-6.01%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.450
|11.97%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.590
|-5.53%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.770
|10.97%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.090
|-5.34%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.230
|10.92%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|19.310
|-5.06%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|6.660
|10.82%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|2.890
|-4.30%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.465
|10.71%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|22.110
|-4.29%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|8.010
|10.33%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.800
|-4.18%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|17.590
|10.28%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|76.480
|-4.09%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|15.070
|10.16%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|21.780
|-3.93%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.115
|9.52%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|3.220
|-3.88%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.920
|9.50%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.050
|-3.81%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|43.190
|9.12%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.590
|-3.79%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|6.490
|9.08%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|18.800
|-3.44%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.170
|9.01%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.900
|-3.33%
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