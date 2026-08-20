ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 20 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.050 18.22% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 1.720 -20.74% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.100 18.14% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.750 -11.14% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.300 17.73% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 6.680 -10.34% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 14.450 15.05% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.380 -9.25% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.585 14.03% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 30.050 -6.53% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 48.880 12.42% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.710 -6.36% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.110 12.24% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.130 -6.01% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.450 11.97% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.590 -5.53% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.770 10.97% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.090 -5.34% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.230 10.92% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 19.310 -5.06% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 6.660 10.82% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.890 -4.30% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.465 10.71% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 22.110 -4.29% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 8.010 10.33% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.800 -4.18% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 17.590 10.28% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 76.480 -4.09% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 15.070 10.16% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 21.780 -3.93% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.115 9.52% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 3.220 -3.88% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.920 9.50% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.050 -3.81% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 43.190 9.12% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.590 -3.79% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 6.490 9.08% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 18.800 -3.44% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.170 9.01% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.900 -3.33%

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