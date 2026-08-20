Pixevety named exclusive Australian reseller of Finalsite’s industry-leading school engagement platform

PR NewsWire | Aug 20 2026

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SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixevety, Australia’s leading school safeguarding media management solution, today announced it has been appointed the exclusive reseller of Finalsite’s products in Australia, marking a significant milestone in bringing world-class school communication and engagement technology to Australian educators.

The strategic partnership will give Australian schools long awaited access to Finalsite’s award-winning school websites, mobile apps, marketing services, communication and enrolment tools, all supported by Pixevety’s trusted and dedicated local team who has developed deep expertise in serving the Australian education sector. This new partnership will transform and strengthen school community engagement around Australia.

Since 1999, Finalsite has helped schools connect with their communities in smarter, more meaningful ways and it now serves more than 7,000 schools and districts across 119 countries, making it one of the most established brands in the education technology space globally.

Adored by customers and with more than 30% of Finalsite’s staff having worked in schools, this company’s experience and ability to support schools in clearly communicating with families, drive enrolment, and manage resources effectively is unparalleled and is testament to why they have won over 200 design awards.

Together, Pixevety and Finalsite will empower Australian schools to strengthen community engagement, simplify communications, protect and enhance their digital presence, and deliver a more secure experience than current market options.

"Australian schools are increasingly looking for integrated digital solutions that improve engagement and security while reducing administrative complexity," said Colin Anson, Co-Founder and CEO of Pixevety. "Becoming Finalsite’s exclusive reseller in Australia enables us to bring one of the world’s most trusted education technology platforms to local schools backed by the personalised service, industry insight, onboarding expertise, and ongoing support that Australian educators expect", he said.

The appointment builds on Pixevety’s long-standing reputation as a trusted technology partner to schools across Australia. By combining Pixevety’s local expertise with Finalsite’s globally recognised and highly sought-after offerings, schools will benefit from access to solutions that are designed specifically to improve communications, increase enrolments, create engaging digital experiences and safeguard students.

Through the partnership, Australian schools will not only be able to safeguard student identity with Pixevety but also seek out leading award-winning solutions in:

Website design and content management

Integrated parent, student, and staff communications

Admissions and enrolment management solutions

Marketing and community engagement tools

With the comfort of receiving local implementation, training, and customer support from Pixevety

"Pixevety has built an outstanding reputation for supporting schools with an innovative, safeguarding technology solution," said Red Abbott, VP of Partnerships at Finalsite. "Their understanding of the Australian education market and commitment to customer success make them the ideal exclusive partner to expand Finalsite’s presence across Australia. We’re excited to help more schools create stronger connections with their communities."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by two of the world’s most respected brands, one that is a specialist in media compliance and safeguarding and the other that helps schools streamline operations but also strengthens relationships with families.

As schools continue to modernise their digital ecosystems, Pixevety and Finalsite are uniquely positioned to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions that meet the evolving needs of Australian education.

To celebrate this exclusive arrangement Pixevety and Finalsite will be hosting an exclusive series of School Roadshows in September 2026 visiting Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

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