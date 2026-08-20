Transition Year Ahead For SGH

Australia | 10:53 AM

Industrial conglomerate SGH Ltd reported a lacklustre FY26, slightly below consensus, while guidance for more of the same disappointed the market.

SGH Ltd’s FY26 performance falls slightly short

Management's FY27 guidance perceived as underwhelming

Analysts agree FY27 is a transition year, unless M&A success follows

Growth is anticipated to return from FY28

By Greg Peel

SGH Ltd ((SGH)), formerly Seven Group Holdings, is conglomerate of mining and construction businesses, plus interests in energy controlled by media magnate Kerry Stokes.

The company’s primary businesses are WesTrac, distributor of Caterpillar heavy mining machinery, Coates, a hire service for mining and construction machinery, and Boral, with interests in concrete, quarries and cement.

SGH’s energy exposures include a 15.5% share in the Crux gas field in the Browse Basin, 100% of the Longtom gas field in Bass Strait, and a 30% share in oil & gas producer Beach Energy ((BPT)).

Equity interests include a 20.1% shareholding in Southern Cross Media following its January 2026 merger with Seven West Media. This is now SGH’s principal media investment, providing exposure to commercial radio and related media assets.

SGH reported FY26 group revenues of $10.6bn, down -2% on FY25. Earnings of $1.6bn were up 1%, but at the bottom end of the guidance for low to mid-single-digit growth, and below consensus estimates of 2% growth.

A 32c final dividend was as expected.

On strong cash conversion, net leverage fell to 1.8x, down from 2.0x at end-FY25, and below the company’s target range.

A few weeks ago, a consortium comprising SGH and US-based Steel Dynamics made a full takeover bid for BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), after which SGH would control BlueScope’s Australian business and Steel Dynamics the US business.

The general view is, however, the bid is looking unlikely to progress.

Sum of the Parts

SGH’s lacklustre growth rate was primarily due to Coates, which recorded a- 3% drop in revenues and a -7% decline in earnings on weaker customer hiring activity.

Management cited the Queensland market in particular as challenging, with excess equipment waiting on projects. Increased competition in certain markets is also making it difficult to maintain prices.

WesTrac’s earnings rose 1% despite mining equipment capital sales falling -26%, with aftermarket services up 6%, parts volumes up 6% and a 76 basis point earnings margin uplift.

Management expects FY27 capital sales to remain around $1.6bn, reflecting further normalisation alongside currency-driven parts price pressure, while underlying mining demand remains healthy. The key near-term swing factor is Caterpillar’s six-monthly parts price reset rather than end-demand, Ord Minnett notes.

Boral grew revenues by 5% and earnings by 14% on stronger volumes and price, particularly in concrete and quarry. The earnings margin expanded 113bps to 14.1% on cost savings, and SGH sees further opportunities on costs and network optimisation to put Boral on the path toward sustaining mid-teen margins.

Boral's residential market exposure remains supported by housing pipelines, Macquarie notes, even if front-end sales are soft.

Energy earnings were down -21%, albeit 3% above consensus, as SGH wrote down its Beach Energy stake to market value.