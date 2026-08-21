ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|12.150
|15.49%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.570
|-15.74%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.130
|13.04%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.620
|-10.13%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|26.700
|11.39%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.530
|-9.32%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.100
|9.30%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.290
|-8.36%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.200
|8.04%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|13.350
|-7.61%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|3.810
|7.93%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.060
|-7.21%
|GLF – GEMLIFE COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.900
|6.52%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|191.600
|-6.99%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.340
|5.93%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.590
|-6.75%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.270
|5.39%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|5.900
|-6.50%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|4.950
|5.10%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|20.710
|-6.33%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.070
|4.97%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.720
|-6.21%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|13.990
|4.79%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.830
|-6.15%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|6.780
|4.47%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.360
|-5.98%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.400
|4.37%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.820
|-5.67%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|9.080
|4.13%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.480
|-5.34%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.360
|3.98%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|27.270
|-5.25%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|8.320
|3.87%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.035
|-5.05%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.865
|3.59%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.550
|-4.83%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.680
|3.47%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|18.380
|-4.82%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.220
|3.37%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.830
|-4.73%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On