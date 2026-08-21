ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.150 15.49% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.570 -15.74% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 13.04% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.620 -10.13% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 26.700 11.39% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.530 -9.32% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.100 9.30% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.290 -8.36% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.200 8.04% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 13.350 -7.61% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 3.810 7.93% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.060 -7.21% GLF – GEMLIFE COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.900 6.52% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 191.600 -6.99% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.340 5.93% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.590 -6.75% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.270 5.39% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 5.900 -6.50% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.950 5.10% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 20.710 -6.33% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.070 4.97% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.720 -6.21% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.990 4.79% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.830 -6.15% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 6.780 4.47% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.360 -5.98% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.400 4.37% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.820 -5.67% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 9.080 4.13% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.480 -5.34% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.360 3.98% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 27.270 -5.25% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 8.320 3.87% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.035 -5.05% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.865 3.59% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.550 -4.83% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.680 3.47% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.380 -4.82% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.220 3.37% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.830 -4.73%

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