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The event brings together customers, partners, and industry leaders to advance endpoint security, resilience, and secure workspace delivery.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — IGEL ® , a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, today announced it is bringing the IGEL Now & Next® Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit to Melbourne, Australia, for a showcase on September 17, 2026, at Park Hyatt Melbourne. The one-day program will bring together IT and security leaders to examine the endpoint security, resilience, and workspace delivery priorities shaping enterprise strategy across the region.



IGEL Brings Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit to Melbourne, Australia

The Melbourne event extends IGEL’s flagship Now & Next® series following its five-city European roadshow earlier this year. It arrives as organizations across healthcare, government, transportation, and critical infrastructure weigh the cost of replacing endpoint hardware against the need to keep operations running through disruption.

"What we are hearing from customers is consistent: organizations want stronger control at the endpoint, greater resilience when disruption occurs, and a practical path to support both current and emerging workspace models," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "The Now & Next® summit roadshow is designed to bring those conversations closer to home, together with the customers and ecosystem partners, helping define the next phase of endpoint strategy."

The summit will bring together IGEL leaders, customers, and ecosystem partners to share perspectives on secure endpoint strategy, resilience, and the future of digital work. IGEL executives and technical leaders will anchor the program, with Klaus Oestermann, CEO, and Matthias Haas, Managing Director and CTO, leading sessions on IGEL strategy and the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop® in contact center and healthcare environments. Sterling Wilson, Field CTO for BC&DR, will address endpoint resilience and business continuity, while James Millington, Field CTO for Healthcare, EMEA, will explore clinical workspace delivery and IT/OT convergence.

Complementing the IGEL-led sessions, customers and ecosystem partners will bring real-world perspectives and expertise to the program, including event sponsors Nutanix, NVIDIA, Omnissa, and UltrArmor.

"As organizations rethink the endpoint as a more controlled, resilient, and centrally governed part of the security architecture, the discussion is shifting from device management alone to recovery, governance, and continuity," Oestermann added. "That is the conversation we want to lead in Melbourne."

The summit runs from morning sessions through the afternoon customer panel and networking happy hour at Park Hyatt Melbourne, 1 Parliament Square. Attendance is open to enterprise IT and security leaders across Australia and New Zealand.

To review the full agenda, explore speakers, and register, visit the event page.

About IGEL

IGEL® is a global software company delivering the IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™, a trusted and governed endpoint platform for secure access to cloud, VDI, DaaS, SaaS, Secure Browsers, enterprise applications, as well as OT endpoints. At its foundation is IGEL OS, an immutable operating system that helps reduce endpoint attack surface, preserve a known-good endpoint state, and support secure access across distributed work environments. Through the IGEL Preventative Security Model®, the platform adds attested workload delivery, centralized governance, and contextual enforcement, aligning endpoint security with Zero Trust and SSE/SASE architectures from key IGEL Ready partners.

IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery™ (BC&DR) helps organizations restore secure access on Windows endpoints affected by ransomware, other cyberattacks, or outages. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany with U.S. offices in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale, working with an ecosystem of 130 leading technology brands. Learn more at www.igel.com.

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