Next Week At A Glance 24-28 Aug 2026

Weekly Reports | 1:16 PM

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List StockArray ( [0] => CSL [1] => COH [2] => PME [3] => BHP [4] => CBA [5] => CMM [6] => LAT [7] => L1G [8] => A2M [9] => SM1 [10] => BAP [11] => PPT [12] => OVT [13] => LAM [14] => NXG [15] => BHP [16] => VEA [17] => INA [18] => PPC [19] => BSL [20] => SGH [21] => FPR [22] => SIQ [23] => RIO [24] => MQG [25] => MIN [26] => CXO [27] => SXL [28] => EQT [29] => RWC [30] => SIQ [31] => FPR [32] => SGF [33] => MQG [34] => PPT [35] => MM8 [36] => GNP [37] => SSM [38] => AFG [39] => MAF )

This story features CSL LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CSL

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-The ASX200 lost a little altitude since last week. If you’re scratching your head in disbelief, then one need look no further than the considerable disparity between the winning and losing sectors over the past week to find an answer.

-Healthcare has been the ongoing standout, rising 10% or 20% over the last month. Index heavyweight CSL ((CSL)) rallied sharply on the FY26 results, as did Cochlear ((COH)) and Pro Medicus ((PME)).

-Not wanting to detract from the better-than-feared updates, notably from CSL and Cochlear, but trend followers globally are chasing the Healthcare sector after a prolonged period of underperformance.

-The ongoing Hormuz Strait travails saw higher prices take the Energy sector up some 4% this week. Materials were also a standout, rallying 5%, assisted by the Big Australian, BHP Group ((BHP)), and the gold miners. Yes, the gold price has been rallying, despite higher US Treasury yields.

-Banks finally rolled over, with CommBank ((CBA)) down some -14% from its recent $181 high. Looking at recent price trends, buyers have been quick to buy the dip on CommBank, and Friday’s positive move suggests the bottom fishers are back.

-Some parlous results sent the Consumer Discretionary sector down over -5.5%. Seems the higher interest rates and pressure on the consumers’ purse have finally shown up in trading updates for FY27.

-InfoTech also declined, taking a lead from Wall Street, where selling pressure has emerged in Big Tech stocks.

-On the macro front at home, the Australian dollar fell on Thursday’s weaker-than-expected July jobs data. The Australian market is pricing in 4bps of tightening for the RBA’s September Board meeting, with a cumulative 15bps of rate hikes priced before year-end.

-In the US, rising Treasury yields saw Treasury Secretary Bessent move to at least double liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated government debt. As highlighted by the man who coined the phrase “bond vigilantes”, Ed Yardeni pointed out Bessent’s message to the Bond Vigilantes: “You folks aren’t the only players in the bond market”.

-At this stage, the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor has documented 133 results (pre-Friday updates), with Beats at 36.1% from 36.5% a week ago, In Line at 28.6% from 32.7%, and Misses at 35.5% from 33.3%. The trend is clearly towards more misses.

Looking ahead, it’s the final week for August reporting season and you can stay abreast of what’s happening with the FNArena calendar, https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

For the latest updates, check out the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Until then, the team at FNArena wishes you a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) will acquire the Piastri Project tenement package from Latitude 66 ((LAT)) for $1.5m in Capricorn shares

L1 Group ((L1G)) has launched PXC Advisers, a 50/50 global long short investment management joint venture with Dr Andrew Lin

Brookfield is conducting due diligence on Colonial First State and considering a $5bn-plus bid, while Mercer has exited the sale process

Cerberus has launched a $1bn-plus auction of land lease operator Lincoln Place, with Goldman Sachs running the sale process

Fonterra and a2 Milk ((A2M)) are reportedly considering a take private bid for Synlait Milk ((SM1))

Oaktree and Anchorage are considering a buyout of Bapcor ((BAP)) following a sharp fall in the auto parts company’s share price and valuation

T. Rowe Price is considering a bid for Perpetual’s ((PPT)) asset management business

Ovanti ((OVT)) has launched a 1-for-1 entitlement offer to raise up to $2.29m for working capital and corporate purposes

Laramide Resources ((LAM)) has completed a $5m private placement with a strategic investor to fund working capital and general corporate purposes

Canadian miner NexGen Energy ((NXG)) in talks with BHP Group ((BHP)) as it seeks US$1bn for its Rook 1 project

Viva Energy ((VEA)) is eyeing ExxonMobil’s New Zealand service station network, while its ties with Vitol face scrutiny

Ingenia Communities ((INA)) is considering teaming up with Thailand’s Supalai on a bid for Peet ((PPC)) at more than $2 per share

BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) reported an 872% profit surge and plans to return more than $1.3bn to shareholders as it strengthens its defence against takeover interest from Steel Dynamics and SGH Ltd ((SGH))

Quadrant Private Equity is seeking a buyer for Fitzpatricks Advice Partners, with Berkshire Global Advisers approaching potential bidders

Riverside is seeking a buyer for its allied health business, which is valued at more than $500m

FleetPartners ((FPR)) could attract as many as five bidders, with PEP, Element Group, Smartgroup ((SIQ)), Orix and other Japanese fleet companies in the mix

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) has appointed Macquarie Capital ((MQG)) to sell its Mt Cattlin lithium mine in WA, with Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and Core Lithium ((CXO)) among potential buyers

Colter Bay has provided a $115m private credit facility to Vertical Aviation for refinancing and growth

Kerry Stokes has lifted his stake in Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) to around 23% after acquiring 14.3m shares

Swipejobs has appointed UBS and Barrenjoey for a potential ASX IPO

Alphabet is targeting a record $5bn through its first Australian dollar bond issue

Tasman Capital Partners has reached a $200m first close for its fourth private equity fund, targeting mid market businesses

TPG Inc has bid $24.55 cash per share for EQT Holdings ((EQT)), sending the stock to its best trading day in 41 years

Brookfield has offered $4.1bn for Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)), sending shares up 24%

KKR has appointed Rothschild & Co to seek a buyer for Australia and New Zealand boutique hostel and hotel operator Drifter, which is expected to fetch more than $500m

Tuhu has emerged as a third bidder for Continental’s Australian automotive repair chain mycar as the sale process enters its second round

Glencore could enter the ASX100 as early as March or April 2027 following its planned secondary ASX listing in October

Alphabet’s Kangaroo bond sale attracted more than US$13bn of investor interest

Smartgroup ((SIQ)) withdraws from the FleetPartners ((FPR)) takeover auction, leaving SG Fleet ((SGF)), Orix and Element as the confirmed bidders

Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) adds Goldman Sachs alongside UBS as it prepares a non-binding bid for the $25bn-plus Stack Infrastructure APAC data centre portfolio

Natixis reportedly hires Barrenjoey to explore a potential sale of Australian funds manager Investors Mutual

Anacacia Capital-backed Opteon agrees to acquire its Northern Inland NSW franchise

Janus Henderson signs an NDA to conduct due diligence on Perpetual’s ((PPT)) asset management business, with particular interest in Barrow Hanley

EQT acquires a majority stake in Melbourne Storm at a reported $200m valuation

Medallion Metals ((MM8)) launches a $60m equity placement at $0.48 per share to institutional investors following a strong run in its share price

Alex Waislitz invests $3m in ViewJobs through a new share issue, increasing his personal stake and diluting his joint holding with Antony Catalano

Alphabet raises a record $5.5bn in its Australian bond debut after attracting $18bn in demand

Advent International agrees to acquire a majority stake in New Zealand clinical trials provider NZCR at a valuation of around $1bn

GenusPlus Group ((GNP)) joins the roughly $1bn auction for Programmed, competing with Service Stream ((SSM)), EQT, PEP and Carlyle

Non-bank lender Thinktank, 32% owned by Australian Finance Group ((AFG)), is up for sale, with UBS hired to run the process amid consolidation in Australia’s non-bank lending sector

Morrison is reportedly preparing to abandon its pursuit of a minority stake in Singtel-owned Optus

Healthscope’s lender vote is delayed as a Calvary-led bid competes with a not-for-profit proposal

MA Financial Group ((MAF)) considers fresh funding as its mortgage book surges 127% to $7.5bn

Straight Bat’s $389m private equity fund is struggling as portfolio investments underperform

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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