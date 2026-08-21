Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 August 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 13 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 13 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-08-2026 Friday 14 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: NexGen Speculation Heats Up Tuesday 18 August 2026 As momentum builds into the September World Nuclear Symposium, the U308 spot price continued to firm alongside growing interest in the term markets

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-08-2026 Monday 17 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Car Group Confidence Counters Market Fears Thursday 13 August 2026 Car Group’s market update was unspectacular in isolation, but sparked a strong rally as sentiment and market positioning had feared a much weaker outcome

6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2026 Wednesday 19 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2026 Tuesday 18 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – The Short Report – 20 Aug 2026 Thursday 20 August 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

9 – Treasure Chest: REA Group Wednesday 19 August 2026 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is REA Group

10 – Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold Wednesday 19 August 2026 Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil

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