Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 August 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 13 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-08-2026

Thursday 13 August 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-08-2026

Friday 14 August 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: NexGen Speculation Heats Up

Tuesday 18 August 2026

As momentum builds into the September World Nuclear Symposium, the U308 spot price continued to firm alongside growing interest in the term markets

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-08-2026

Monday 17 August 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Car Group Confidence Counters Market Fears

Thursday 13 August 2026

Car Group’s market update was unspectacular in isolation, but sparked a strong rally as sentiment and market positioning had feared a much weaker outcome

6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2026

Wednesday 19 August 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2026

Tuesday 18 August 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – The Short Report – 20 Aug 2026

Thursday 20 August 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

9 – Treasure Chest: REA Group

Wednesday 19 August 2026

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is REA Group

10 – Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Wednesday 19 August 2026

Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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