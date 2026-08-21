Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 August 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 13 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-08-2026
Thursday 13 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-08-2026
Friday 14 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – Uranium Week: NexGen Speculation Heats Up
Tuesday 18 August 2026
As momentum builds into the September World Nuclear Symposium, the U308 spot price continued to firm alongside growing interest in the term markets
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-08-2026
Monday 17 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
5 – Car Group Confidence Counters Market Fears
Thursday 13 August 2026
Car Group’s market update was unspectacular in isolation, but sparked a strong rally as sentiment and market positioning had feared a much weaker outcome
6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2026
Wednesday 19 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2026
Tuesday 18 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
8 – The Short Report – 20 Aug 2026
Thursday 20 August 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
9 – Treasure Chest: REA Group
Wednesday 19 August 2026
FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is REA Group
10 – Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold
Wednesday 19 August 2026
Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil