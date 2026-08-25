ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 25 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.580
|23.02%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.050
|-17.12%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.130
|14.77%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|28.500
|-11.96%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|21.510
|13.87%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.400
|-10.99%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|5.090
|8.30%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.210
|-8.68%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|41.360
|8.16%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|5.140
|-6.03%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|19.370
|7.97%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|9.070
|-5.82%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.950
|7.44%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.585
|-5.37%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.830
|-5.14%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.030
|6.74%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.340
|-4.90%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|5.910
|6.68%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.590
|-4.78%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|7.090
|6.30%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|4.940
|6.01%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|20.440
|-4.66%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|11.730
|5.77%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.920
|5.75%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|3.190
|-4.20%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.880
|5.72%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|69.380
|-4.17%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.785
|5.62%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.050
|-4.09%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.660
|5.56%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.070
|-3.96%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.400
|5.26%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.770
|-3.84%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.500
|5.15%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|1.950
|-3.47%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|23.750
|4.90%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|66.680
|-3.46%
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