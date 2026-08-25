ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 25 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.580 23.02% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.050 -17.12% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.130 14.77% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 28.500 -11.96% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 21.510 13.87% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.400 -10.99% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 5.090 8.30% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.210 -8.68% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 41.360 8.16% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.140 -6.03% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.370 7.97% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 9.070 -5.82% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.950 7.44% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.585 -5.37% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.150 7.14% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.830 -5.14% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.030 6.74% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.340 -4.90% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 5.910 6.68% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 -4.78% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.090 6.30% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.940 6.01% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 20.440 -4.66% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 11.730 5.77% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.920 5.75% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.190 -4.20% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.880 5.72% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 69.380 -4.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.785 5.62% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.050 -4.09% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.660 5.56% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.070 -3.96% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.400 5.26% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.770 -3.84% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.500 5.15% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.950 -3.47% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 23.750 4.90% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 66.680 -3.46%

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