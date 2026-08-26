ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.620 12.73% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.735 -11.03% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.260 11.26% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 9.900 -10.81% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.110 10.00% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.150 -10.56% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.760 9.96% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 40.890 -10.07% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 6.710 9.46% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.110 -8.53% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.750 8.94% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.000 -7.41% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.045 7.18% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.830 -7.21% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.240 6.24% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 24.150 6.01% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.800 -6.37% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 17.270 5.18% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.990 -6.34% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.570 5.10% XRO – XERO LIMITED 83.910 -5.67% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.980 5.04% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 11.100 -5.37% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.830 4.75% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.005 -5.19% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.490 4.57% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.230 -5.18% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.550 -4.81% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.870 3.99% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.460 -4.68% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.950 3.87% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 20.560 -4.42% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.545 3.81% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 39.600 -4.26% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 12.880 3.79% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.490 -4.15% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 23.420 3.77% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.460 -3.99%

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