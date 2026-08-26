ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|27.620
|12.73%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.735
|-11.03%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.260
|11.26%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|9.900
|-10.81%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|20.150
|-10.56%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.760
|9.96%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|40.890
|-10.07%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|6.710
|9.46%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.110
|-8.53%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.750
|8.94%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.000
|-7.41%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.045
|7.18%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|2.830
|-7.21%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|11.240
|6.24%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.140
|-6.67%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|24.150
|6.01%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|18.800
|-6.37%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|17.270
|5.18%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|3.990
|-6.34%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.570
|5.10%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|83.910
|-5.67%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.980
|5.04%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|11.100
|-5.37%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.830
|4.75%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.005
|-5.19%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.490
|4.57%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.230
|-5.18%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.130
|4.00%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.550
|-4.81%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.870
|3.99%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.460
|-4.68%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.950
|3.87%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|20.560
|-4.42%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.545
|3.81%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|39.600
|-4.26%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|12.880
|3.79%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.490
|-4.15%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|23.420
|3.77%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.460
|-3.99%
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