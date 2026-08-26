Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 26, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:07 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AEU BRE BTR CCV FFM GDI HPG HRN LAU NXL PLS PRN RMS RRL SNL

AEU ATOMIC EAGLE LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $0.57

Shaw and Partners rates ((AEU)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains its Buy recommendation for Atomic Eagle with its target price increased to $2.10 from $1.70 following the return of the Madaouela Uranium Project in Niger.

The commercial resolution includes a new Mining Convention for the project under a subsidiary holding a 60% interest alongside the State.

The broker's estimates indicate that the project adds US$200m in value, complementing the flagship Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia.

The analyst highlights that Madaouela hosts a world-class resource, providing substantial development optionality and attractiveness for a strategic partner.

This report was published on August 25, 2026.

Target price is $2.10 Current Price is $0.57 Difference: $1.525

If AEU meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 265% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.74.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.74.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRE BRAZILIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $4.10

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BRE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains its Speculative Buy recommendation for Brazilian Rare Earths with its target price increased to $8.70 from $8.00 following the release of the Monte Alto Scoping Study for the Rocha da Rocha project.

Operational parameters from the study outline an initial 9-year integrated mine and hydrometallurgical operation producing 5.7ktpa of NdPr oxide and rare earth concentrates, backed by ultra-high-grade primary resources of 3.4Mt at 11.26% TREO.

The broker's estimates indicate that the project features upfront development capital of US$969m and competitive cash operating costs of US$7.19/kg TREO.

The analyst highlights that ongoing exploration across the Monte Alto and Sulista districts provides substantial resource upside, while the project's development optionality and potential uranium by-products enhance overall long-term valuation.

This report was published on August 21, 2026.

Target price is $8.70 Current Price is $4.10 Difference: $4.6

If BRE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 112% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BTR BRIGHTSTAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.55

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BTR)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains its Speculative Buy recommendation for Brightstar Resources with an unchanged target price of $2.20 following deep diamond drilling results from the Two Mile Hill deposit at the Sandstone Gold Project.

The drilling intersected wide mineralised intervals and identified the materially wider Shirvington Zone, significantly increasing the interpreted scale of the host tonalite intrusion.

The broker indicates that future resource updates and a pre-feasibility study expected in the December quarter of 2026 will incorporate these wider dimensions to support an initial 6 to 8 year mine life.

Commentary concludes that ongoing exploration across multiple targets and active drilling rigs provide strong catalysts as the company advances towards a definitive feasibility study and a targeted final investment decision in March 2028.

This report was published on August 25, 2026.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $0.55 Difference: $1.655

If BTR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 304% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CCV CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.30

Shaw and Partners rates ((CCV)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains its Buy recommendation for Cash Converters International with an unchanged target price of $0.41 following an FY26 result featuring operating EBITDA growth exceeding 50% across Australian and UK store networks.

Operational performance benefited from franchise store acquisitions, efficiency gains, and a strategic shift in the lending mix towards the lower-risk Cashies Line of Credit.

FY27-FY29 adjusted EPS forecasts have been revised down by up to -7.6% due to near-term provisioning headwinds from loan book growth, while maintaining an investment thesis centred on strong earnings growth heading into FY28.

The analyst highlights the company maintains a robust balance sheet with low corporate debt and attractive valuation upside relative to international peers.

This report was published on August 25, 2026.

Target price is $0.41 Current Price is $0.30 Difference: $0.11

If CCV meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 3.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.38.

Forecast for FY28:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY28 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.38.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources