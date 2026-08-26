Business As Usual For Charter Hall

Australia | 1:29 PM
Charter Hall Group posted an FY26 result in line with consensus but FY27 guidance slightly missed consensus. Analysts point to a track record of upgrading guidance through the year.
- Charter Hall’s FY26 result in line with guidance and consensus
- FY27 guidance a small miss to consensus
- Analysts are unperturbed, noting a history of guidance upgrades
- Positive views all round
By Greg Peel
By Greg Peel
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