Business As Usual For Charter Hall

Australia | 1:29 PM

Charter Hall Group posted an FY26 result in line with consensus but FY27 guidance slightly missed consensus. Analysts point to a track record of upgrading guidance through the year.

  • Charter Hall’s FY26 result in line with guidance and consensus
  • FY27 guidance a small miss to consensus
  • Analysts are unperturbed, noting a history of guidance upgrades
  • Positive views all round

By Greg Peel

By Greg Peel

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