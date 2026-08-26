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AI Agents for CPG and Beauty & Personal Care brands on the SM-AMP-CPG standard, human in the loop on every order

VANCOUVER, BC and SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC" or the "Company"), AI Agents that sell Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) brands into retail grocery procurement, today announced the AI Orderability (AIO) Agent Class — a new class of AI Agent that makes BPC brands discoverable and orderable across marketplace commerce — launching with GSC Marketplace, live at gsc-marketplace.ai.

BPC brands sell through two main B2B channels: retail grocery — physical shelves, stocked through professional procurement — and marketplace commerce, the operator-run platforms where third-party brands sell online. Marketplace commerce clears more than US$3.8 trillion a year in gross merchandise value — roughly two-thirds of everything sold online — and every operator behind that number runs a sourcing team. Those human-led teams are putting AI Agents on buy-side discovery right now, across the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Europe & the UK.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be AI-agent intermediated — moving more than US$15 trillion of B2B spend through AI agent exchanges. A brand a sourcing agent cannot resolve is a brand that doesn’t get bought.

An AIO Agent is shelf space for machine buyers — with humans signing. A sourcing agent in Seoul or São Paulo calls the machine door at mcp.gsc-marketplace.ai — a live MCP server, shipping with Agent Skills on board — and the brand answers: classified, jurisdiction-resolved, terms stated, identity cryptographically proven. A record, not a listing. Discovery becomes orderability; orderability becomes orders. It runs on an agentic, published standard — SM-AMP-CPG, the Agentic Marketplace Protocol for CPG, live at sm-amp-cpg.org. A standard, not a silo — no carrying buckets of water up a bell tower for every process. One record, and each question flows to the smallest surface that answers it, once, deterministically. This is the GSC Agentic Fabric.

The fleet answers from inside the buyer’s own market: AIO Agents run live now on Microsoft Azure across ten host jurisdictions in nine regions — South Central US serving the United States and Mexico, Brazil South, France Central, UK South, Germany West Central, Central India, Southeast Asia (Singapore), Japan East, and Korea Central. Across both classes, GSC AI Agents run resident in 18 countries on 18 Azure regions plus Google Cloud — live fleet data at mcp.gsc-fleet.ai/stats.json. GSC is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner.

The AIO Class is the second shelf GSC operates. GSC’s Carrier AI Agents already run the first — retail grocery procurement across 15,688 banners, 3.29 million points of sale, 50 markets, a human signature closing every purchase order. Two shelves. One brain: the CPG Knowledge Graph — 38,350 BPC brands, 2 billion datapoints, served live at mcp.cpgknowledgegraph.ai. Settlement is machine-native too: GSC Marketplace carries a live x402 rail, every settlement flowing to the human-staffed GSC Trading Desk. A human reviews and signs every order.

"At GSC, we now operate two vital agentic commerce surfaces for our cosmetics brand customers," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "The first of the great marketplaces took four years in the late 1990s to reach 10 million customers. At GSC, 120 days in, we eclipse 15 million inbound AI Agent transactions a month — roughly six every second. Retail grocery procurement, where our Carrier AI Agents already run the shelf — and discovery and orderability, now brought to marketplace commerce with the AI Orderability (AIO) Agent Class. When the sourcing AI Agents operate, BPC brands are found, resolved, and orderable."

The proof runs in public: elyssah.ai, GSC’s proto-agentic brand case study, carries the entire rail live — graded Level 5 Agent-Native on every page load. 15 million AI Agent transactions a month says the buyers already showed up.

Discover. Decide. Deliver. Start at gsc-marketplace.ai.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC)

GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) builds AI Agents that sell Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) brands into retail grocery procurement, powered by the CPG Knowledge Graph with SPARKS and delivered on MCP + A2A + ACM-68000. GSC carries 15 million+ inbound AI Agent transactions a month across 2 billion datapoints spanning 38,350 BPC brands, 15,688 retail grocery banners and 3.29 million points of sale in 50 global markets. GSC AI Agents run sustainable, transact safe, human in the loop, and live on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. GSC is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner. D-U-N-S 24-336-6774. For more information visit gsc-em.com.

About GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd.

GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd., headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is the Asia-Pacific joint venture delivering the GSC AI Agent Stack across APAC markets. For more information visit gsc-global.ai.

+1 647 237 7744 (WhatsApp) | mk@gsc-em.com

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