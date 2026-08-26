Legal AI Challenger Ask.Legal Expands to Australia and Singapore with AI Legal Analysis and Document Generation

PR NewsWire | 5:00 PM

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Ask.Legal expands jurisdiction-specific legal AI across four common-law markets with AI legal analysis and document generation

LONDON and HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ask.Legal, the legal AI platform developed with limited funding, has expanded to Australia and Singapore after gaining traction in Hong Kong and England and Wales, extending its jurisdiction-specific legal analysis across four major common-law markets:

Hong Kong | England & Wales | Singapore | Australia

Ask.Legal is gaining wider adoption across Asia-Pacific common-law markets, driven largely by organic discovery, referrals and word of mouth. Users can describe a legal issue in ordinary language and receive structured analysis based on the legislation and case law of the selected jurisdiction.

While many leading legal AI companies have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to build enterprise platforms for the world’s largest law firms and corporate legal departments, Ask.Legal is taking a different approach: making advanced legal AI accessible to smaller law firms, businesses, professionals and everyday users without requiring an expensive enterprise subscription.

Its document generation capability builds on the expertise developed through DocLegal.ai, Ask.Legal‘s sister AI legal document platform. Users can move from analysing a legal issue to preparing a tailored first draft of a letter, agreement, notice, legal submission or other legal document within the same workflow.

"Legal AI should be available to everyone—not just Big Law," said Kim Chan, Founder of Ask.Legal. "Whether you are an individual, a business, a lawyer or an AI agent, you should be able to access jurisdiction-specific legal analysis when you need it and pay only for the tokens you use, rather than thousands of dollars per seat in subscription fees."

Ask.Legal can assist with legal issue identification, preliminary legal analysis, document review, document generation and preliminary drafting. The platform reports a tested hallucination rate of under 3%, and user data is not used to train its AI models.

Ask.Legal operates on a pay-as-you-go token model, with no compulsory monthly or annual subscription. New users can currently receive 100,000 introductory tokens upon registration for free trial.

The Australia and Singapore launches mark the next stage in Ask.Legal‘s development from a Hong Kong and England & Wales legal AI platform into a broader common-law legal technology ecosystem. Ask.Legal covers all 6 Australian states and 2 territories, as well as Australian federal law.

About Ask.Legal

Ask.Legal is an AI-powered legal analysis, document generation and legal automation platform developed by DocPro Limited. It provides jurisdiction-specific legal capabilities for Hong Kong, England & Wales, Singapore and Australia.

The platform combines conversational legal analysis with document generation, providing one of the best and most affordable access to legal AI in the market.

Ask.Legal provides general legal information and AI-generated analysis and documents. It is not a law firm and its output does not constitute legal advice.

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