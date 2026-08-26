Meet Whole Earth Allulose: the 100% natural sugar swap

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Mood Boosting Nutritionist and MasterChef alumni Malissa Fedele swears by the ingredient set to reshape Australia’s sweet tooth

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Whole Earth launched its Allulose range in Australia, introducing a 100% natural, low-calorie sweetener that performs similarly to regular sugar. This launch comes as recent research from the Australian Bureau of statistics shows we are consuming significantly less sugar in our diets.[1] There has been a consistent movement away from purchases of sugar-sweetened food and drinks to those of non-sugar-sweetened and unsweetened varieties, with more and more Australians opting for naturally derived sugar-free options.[2]



Whole Earth Allulose

Across restaurants, supermarket aisles and dining tables, a natural sugar-free trend is emerging, and one that’s gaining real momentum toward change, with the local sugar-free food and drink market tipped to grow substantially over the next decade.[3] The goal for consumers isn’t to cut foods they love, but to swap to a better-for-you version that delivers on taste and texture.

According to Whole Earth Ambassador and Mood Boosting Nutritionist Malissa Fedele, this is a shift she’s noticed taking shape for a while now. "People still want food that’s enjoyable as part of a balanced diet. But they are also paying more attention to high-quality ingredients that are nourishing and leave them feeling satisfied."

Sugar is shaping up as the next category to go through a renaissance, following in the steps of gluten free, plant based and protein forward health trends. The appeal spans a broad range of consumers, from cooks looking for a natural sugar-free substitute, to parents wanting to reduce added sugar intake in their kids’ diets, to anyone looking to cut back on calories without sacrificing on taste.

Whole Earth is meeting this next change head on with its Allulose range. As a naturally occurring ‘rare sugar’ found in small amounts in foods like figs, raisins, maple syrup, and molasses, Allulose offers several key benefits:

Key product features

Zero sugar

100% natural

Contains just three calories per serve

Non GMO, gluten-free, keto and vegan friendly

Performs similarly to regular sugar in cooking and baking, while delivering on taste and texture

Blood sugar fluctuations are often assumed to only affect people managing diabetes, but according to Malissa, "they can affect anyone, showing up as energy crashes, brain fog, mood swings, irritability and cravings. Keeping blood sugar more stable helps support more consistent energy and mood throughout the day."

Unlike regular sugar, Allulose has a much lower impact on blood glucose, and according to Malissa, that’s part of what makes it an easy swap for people opting for a balanced, lower added sugar lifestyle.

With so many sugar alternatives available, it’s worth knowing that they don’t all stack up the same way. Many people assume they all behave, cook and taste the same, but according to Malissa, the reality in the kitchen is very different.

Different sweeteners have different cooking properties. "One of the things I enjoy most about Allulose is how well it performs in cooking and baking. It caramelises beautifully, browns similarly to sugar and provides the texture many other sweeteners struggle to achieve. That means people can still enjoy delicious homemade recipes while reducing added sugar. Because it’s also low in calories, it’s a great way to keep enjoying the foods we love while keeping an eye on overall intake" says Malissa.

For Malissa, the proof is in the baking. Her go-to recipes for putting Allulose to the ultimate test are Cinnamon Swirl Banana Bread and Bakery Style Cookies, both proving you don’t have to compromise on taste to make a wholesome, sweet swap.

For more information, visit www.wholeearthsweetener.com.au

ABOUT WHOLE EARTH

Whole Earth believes all products are so much better when they are derived from nature. From sweetening up your tea to baking delicious cakes, Whole Earth® sweeteners are the delicious and sweet way to enjoy what you love, without compromising on taste, and without all the calories. Whole Earth® products are made with high-quality ingredients, vegan, and gluten free.

ABOUT MALISSA FEDELE

Malissa Fedele, known as the Mood Boosting Nutritionist, is a clinical nutritionist (BHSc) dedicated to helping Australians connect the dots between food and mood. Her approach is all about balance rather than restriction, encouraging simple, delicious, feel-good recipes that make healthy living fun, sustainable and packed with flavour.

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