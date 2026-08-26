THE HUNT IS ON: WILD TURKEY GOLD FOIL EDITION ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA

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The highly anticipated Wild Turkey Austin Nichols Archives Gold Foil Edition lands in Australia as Bruce Russell arrives to share the story behind bourbon’s newest collector’s release

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — After months of anticipation from whiskey enthusiasts and collectors around the world, the Wild Turkey Austin Nichols Archives Gold Foil Edition has officially arrived in Australia.

The inaugural release in the new Austin Nichols Archives Collection, Gold Foil Edition is a highly collectable bourbon inspired by one of the most legendary and sought-after bottles in Wild Turkey’s history. Created by Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell, the limited release pays tribute to the iconic "Cheesy Gold Foil" bottlings that have achieved near-mythical status among bourbon collectors.

Long before whiskey collecting became a global phenomenon, the original Gold Foil earned a reputation as one of the most revered and fiercely hunted bottles in American whiskey. Decades later, that legacy continues to capture the imagination of collectors, inspiring a modern interpretation that honours the past while creating a new chapter for a new generation of bourbon fans.

The release offers a rare opportunity to celebrate the generations who share a love of bourbon. With Father’s Day just around the corner, Gold Foil Edition is the perfect gift for whiskey loving dads, collectors and connoisseurs alike.

As the first release in the Austin Nichols Archives Collection, Gold Foil Edition celebrates the stories, bottles and moments that have shaped Wild Turkey’s rich history. More than a decade in the making, the collection was conceived by Bruce Russell as a way to reintroduce some of Wild Turkey’s most iconic releases to modern whiskey drinkers, while celebrating the legacy of the generations who came before him.

Created from carefully selected 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrels sourced from Wild Turkey’s renowned Camp Nelson rickhouses and bottled at 120 proof, Gold Foil delivers rich notes of dark fruit, mature oak, cherry cola, clove and Wild Turkey’s signature character.

Designed for collectors as much as whiskey drinkers, Gold Foil Edition pairs exceptional bourbon with equally striking presentation. Inspired by Wild Turkey’s hunting heritage and vintage archive imagery, the bottle is housed in a premium canister featuring an autumn hunting scene, gold foil detailing and subtle references to the legendary original release. It’s a package that celebrates the spirit of discovery and gives whiskey hunters something worth displaying long after the final pour.

"Austin Nichols Archives has been a labour of love, and I’m excited to finally share it with bourbon lovers everywhere," said Bruce Russell, Associate Master Blender at Wild Turkey.

"Gold Foil Edition was the perfect bourbon to launch the collection. Inspired by a personal favourite of mine and of many Wild Turkey fans, I drew on everything I’ve learned from my father and grandfather to create a whiskey that honours the Wild Turkey legacy."

With Father’s Day approaching, Gold Foil is a reminder of how special it is to share stories, traditions and a great whiskey across generations.

To mark the Australian launch, Bruce Russell will visit Australia to meet collectors and whiskey enthusiasts, sharing the story behind Gold Foil, the legacy of the Russell family and the inspiration behind one of Wild Turkey’s most anticipated new releases.

For collectors, the release of Gold Foil is more than a bottle. It’s a rare opportunity to hunt and own a piece of bourbon history. A whiskey inspired by one of the great collector stories in American whiskey.

AUSTRALIAN AVAILABILITY

Australian collectors can begin their hunt from 20 August. With only 4,161 bottles released, this exclusive edition is set to become a highly sought-after collector’s item, reflecting the rarity and heritage of the Austin Nichols Archives collection.

Retailer information for the Wild Turkey Austin Nichols Archives Gold Foil Edition can be found on: https://promotions.wildturkeybourbon.com/archivespreorder/

RRP: $499 AUD

Australia’s Top Shelf Hunters are being called to the table. Submit a photo of your Wild Turkey collection for the chance to win an invitation for you and a guest to an exclusive whiskey tasting experience hosted by Associate Master Distiller Bruce Russell. Find out more here: https://promotions.wildturkeybourbon.com/wildturkeyhunt/

BRUCE RUSSELL MEET & GREET OPPORTUNITIES

Melbourne

Date: Sunday, 30 August

Location: Goodwater, 300 High St, Northcote VIC 3070

Time: 1:00pm–4:00pm

Register HERE

*Limited capacity

Queensland

Date: Thursday, 3 September

Location: Sense of Taste at Hotel West End, 10 Browning Street, South Brisbane QLD 4101

Time: 6:00pm–10:00pm

Register HERE

Sydney

VIP Event – Winners by Invite only

Date: Friday 4 September

Consumers will have a chance to win tickets to an exclusive Wild Turkey event via competition: https://promotions.wildturkeybourbon.com/wildturkeyhunt/

Sydney Dan Murphy’s

Date: Sunday, 6 September

Location: Dan Murphy’s Narellan, Cnr The Northern Rd & The Old Northern Rd, Narellan NSW 2567

Time: 1:00pm-3:00pm

Open to public

ABOUT WILD TURKEY

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery, and are now joined by the next generation, Associate Blender Bruce Russell.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthy took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavour, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char) imparts a smooth flavour and deep amber colour to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Campari Group’s growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

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