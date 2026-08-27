AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS AND AVANTIS INVESTORS NAME NIGEL STEWART MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

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SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — US$350 billion* global asset manager American Century Investments® today announces Nigel Stewart has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, based in Sydney. Stewart will report to Eduardo Repetto, CIO of Avantis Investors®, an investment offering from American Century.

"Nigel is a global visionary leader with a strong track record in the financial services sector. It is more than an honor to be able to work with him helping advisers and consultants help their clients around the world achieve financial success," said Eduardo Repetto, Avantis Investors CIO. "Nigel joins a team with a strong service culture who are eager to deliver the best for our clients. His passion for positive community impact and helping investors makes him an excellent fit with the team."

"Throughout my career, I’ve focused on helping investors achieve better outcomes, and I see this role as a natural extension of that mission," said Stewart. "American Century’s commitment to aligning its success with the success of clients, combined with its unique purpose-driven ownership model and longstanding support of medical research, strongly resonates with my personal values around philanthropy and community wellbeing. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to contribute and drive more positive change for investors."

Stewart was previously an executive director of Dimensional Fund Advisors, having co-founded DFA Australia Limited in 1994. He brings a proven track record of helping advisers build lasting bridges to the next generation of investors through thoughtfully integrated philanthropy and sustainability strategies.

Commitment to investors in the Asia-Pacific region

In September 2025, Avantis entered the Australian market with three dual access exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Avantis Small Cap Value Active ETF (AVTS), Avantis Global Equity Active ETF (AVTG) and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (AVTE).

The launch of the Avantis funds built on American Century’s nearly decade-long presence in Australia, which includes the Global Small Cap Value AUT and a range of investment strategies spanning Global Non-U.S. Growth, Small Cap Growth and Global REITs.

"Our focus is on making it easier for clients across Asia Pacific to access the investment solutions they need. We listen closely to investors in each market and respond with locally available solutions and the service to support them," said Repetto. "Nigel is well suited to help us meet the growing demand from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond."

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Avantis Investors is a $160 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments. Founded in 2019, Avantis helps clients pursue their investment goals through well-diversified strategies designed to fit seamlessly into portfolios—combining the benefits of indexing with the potential for outperformance. Today, Avantis offers more than 40 investment strategies across equity, fixed income, real estate assets and target date funds, with offerings in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. With a focus on financial science and a range of low-cost investment vehicles, Avantis, along with American Century, has become a top five active ETF issuer by assets under management1. For more information, visit: www.AvantisInvestors.com.

About American Century Investments?

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments’ approximately 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Mo.; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as senior vice president and chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute is the largest owner of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

This document is issued by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (Manager)

Equity Trustees Limited ABN 46 004 031 298, AFSL 240975 (Responsible Entity), is the responsible entity of the Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (ARSN 685 854 719) (AVTE), Avantis Global Equity Active ETF (ARSN 685 854 862) (AVTG) and Avantis Global Small Cap Value Active ETF (ARSN 685 855 252) (AVTS). The Responsible Entity is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited ABN 22 607 797 615, a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). The investment manager for each of AVTS, AVTE and AVTG is American Century Investment Management, Inc. (Manager), who is exempt from holding an AFSL under the Corporations Act 2011 (Cth) (Australian Corporations Act) in respect of the financial services it provides to "wholesale clients" for the purposes of the Australian Corporations Act and does not hold such a license. The Manager is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (CRD#105778/SEC#:801-8174) under the United States laws which differ from Australian laws. The Manager relies on ASIC relief provided for under Class Order [CO 03/1100] for U.S. SEC-regulated financial services providers in relation to the provision of financial services to Australian clients.

The information in respect of the Funds issued by the Responsible Entity is general information only. The Responsible Entity has not taken your objectives, financial situation or needs into account when preparing any of the information on this website so it may not be applicable to your circumstances. You should consider your circumstances and the Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS") for each Fund before making any investment decision. You can access the PDSs on this website or by calling the Responsible Entity on +613 8623 5000. Before you make any financial decision regarding a Fund, you should seek professional advice from a suitably qualified adviser.

A copy of the Target Market Determinations (TMD) for the Funds which are prepared and issued by the Responsible Entity can be obtained from this website or by calling the Responsible Entity on +613 8623 5000. It includes a description of who the financial product is appropriate for. You should refer to the TMD of a Fund before making any investment decisions.

An investment in a Fund is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Responsible Entity and the Manager, including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested You should have regard to the risks outlined in the risks section of a Fund’s PDS. Neither the Responsible Entity, the Manager nor any of their related entities, directors or officers give any guarantee as to the success of any Fund, amount or timing of distributions, capital growth or taxation consequences of investing in any of the Funds.

*Assets under supervision as of 08/13/26. Source: American Century Investments

©2026 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Source: Morningstar data out of 422 ETF issuers overall and 376 active ETF issuers as of April 30, 2026



Nigel Stewart, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, American Century Investments

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