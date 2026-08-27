March Networks and VIVOTEK Bring Connected Intelligence to Australia at the 2026 Security Exhibition & Conference

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Combined organisation showcases latest AI, cloud and enterprise video innovations spanning on-premise, hybrid, and camera-to-cloud deployments to protect employees and customers, respond to security incidents faster, and surface the events that matter most.

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — March Networks®, a global leader in video surveillance and business intelligence, together with VIVOTEK, a leading global security solutions provider, will showcase the combined organisation’s latest intelligent video security solutions at the 2026 Security Exhibition & Conference, September 2-4 at ICC Sydney.



March Networks and VIVOTEK showcase latest AI, cloud and enterprise video innovations spanning on-premise, hybrid, and camera-to-cloud deployments to protect employees and customers, respond to security incidents faster, and surface the events that matter most.

The event marks the Australian debut of March Networks’ 2026 mid-year product release and its Connected Intelligence for Modern Security approach, as well as the first major security exhibition in Australia since the April merger of VIVOTEK’s branded business with March Networks.

As organisations across sectors including retail and banking face growing concerns around workplace violence, threatening behaviour and employee safety, security teams need technology that helps them quickly identify the incidents that require attention. Together, the combined March Networks and VIVOTEK organisation is applying AI and intelligent video to automatically surface relevant events, reduce manual video review and provide teams with the information they need to investigate and act.

"Employee and customer safety is the most critical issue for many of our customers right now," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the combined March Networks and VIVOTEK organisation. "Retailers, financial institutions and other organisations want technology that helps their teams identify the events that matter, understand what is happening and act quickly. By bringing together the strengths of March Networks and VIVOTEK, we can connect more video, data and AI while giving customers greater flexibility in how they deploy and modernise their security environments."

Investing in Australia While Expanding Partner Choice

The exhibition comes at an important time for March Networks and VIVOTEK in Australia and the wider ANZ region. The organisation is increasing its investment in the market, expanding its local team and building on growing demand for intelligent video, AI and cloud services.

At the same time, the organisation remains committed to the technology and channel ecosystems both brands have built over many years. VIVOTEK will continue supporting its established ecosystem partners and interoperability with third-party platforms, giving customers and partners flexibility in how they design and expand their security environments.

"Our customers and partners have invested in March Networks and VIVOTEK over many years, and we want to build on that trust," said Phil Ogden, Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand for the combined March Networks and VIVOTEK organisation. "Our goal is to expand choice, not restrict it. We remain committed to supporting the technologies, integrations and partner relationships that work for customers today, while giving them access to a broader range of capabilities as their needs evolve."

Connected Intelligence in Action

At March Networks Stand D2 and VIVOTEK Stand G16, visitors will see how Connected Intelligence brings together video, AI, cloud services and business data to help security teams focus on the events that matter most.

For a retailer, that could mean quickly finding a person involved in workplace violence or a threatening incident, identifying unusual activity, or reviewing a suspicious refund or void alongside the associated video. Instead of searching through hours of footage, teams can find relevant people, vehicles and events faster and use video and business data to understand what is happening across multiple locations.

For a bank, it could mean rapidly finding critical evidence following a security incident, investigating a disputed transaction or suspected fraud, or centrally managing video across a large network of branches.

Connected Intelligence for Modern Security is built around three pillars: Connect the Ecosystem, Turn Sight into Insight, and Extend Intelligence Everywhere.

In practice, that means connecting more of the systems organisations already use, applying AI and analytics to make sense of the information they generate, and making that intelligence available to the people who need it.

Greater Flexibility Across Security Environments

The 2026 mid-year release and expanded March Networks and VIVOTEK portfolio give organisations greater flexibility to deploy intelligent video while connecting video, AI and business data to accelerate investigations:

Deploy intelligent video your way with flexible options spanning on-premise, hybrid and camera-to-cloud environments.

Modernise security operations with VORTEX, an AI cloud security platform that combines cloud services, edge intelligence and AI-powered capabilities while helping organisations protect existing investments.

Extend business intelligence to direct-to-cloud video through the new VORTEX integration with March Networks Searchlight Cloud, connecting video with operational data across locations.

Search video using natural language with VORTEX Think Search, powered by Vision-Language Models to help users quickly find relevant footage across multiple cameras.

Improve visibility in challenging low-light environments with VIVOTEK’s Chroma24 low-light full-colour AI camera series, supporting hybrid cloud deployment, VORTEX integration, real-time video, event management and remote patrol.

Investigate faster at no additional cost with Searchlight AI, now included for all Searchlight Cloud users.

Find people and vehicles faster with expanded face and licence plate search across compatible devices.

Gain greater camera choice with broader VIVOTEK camera support across March Networks environments.

Investigate access events faster by connecting the new C•CURE access control with March Networks Command Enterprise Software.

"The future of security is not about replacing everything an organisation already has," Net Payne added. "It is about connecting more of what customers already use and making that information easier to understand and act on. Bringing together March Networks’ enterprise video and business intelligence capabilities with VIVOTEK’s camera, edge AI and cloud expertise gives customers more options to adopt AI, cloud and connected intelligence at the pace that makes sense for them."

Visit March Networks at Stand D2 and VIVOTEK at Stand G16 during the 2026 Security Exhibition & Conference, September 2-4, 2026.

About March Networks

March Networks® is a global leader in intelligent video solutions, helping enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses turn video into actionable intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, the company serves 1,500+ financial institutions, 600+ retailers, and 900+ commercial and industrial brands. March Networks ranks No. 8 among NVR vendors outside China and No. 10 worldwide, according to Novaira Insights*. Our cloud-based technologies combine video surveillance with AI analytics, POS, IoT, and ATM integration to enhance security, efficiency, and the customer experience. Backed by a global network of certified partners, we support customers in 75+ countries with flexible, scalable, open-platform solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management, March Networks operates as part of the Smart Security Solutions Group within Delta Intelligent Building Technologies and is a trusted partner and innovator in cloud-based, AI-powered video surveillance.

Learn more at www.marchnetworks.com.

*Source: Novaira Insights – World market for video surveillance hardware and software – 2026 edition.

About VIVOTEK

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, VIVOTEK is a leading global intelligent security solutions provider with over 25 years of industry experience. VIVOTEK has offices in the U.S., Japan, the Netherlands, India and Mexico. Working with over 200 authorized distributors in more than 75 countries, VIVOTEK has been widely recognized for cutting-edge imaging and audio technologies, focusing on AI network cameras, video management software, and cloud surveillance services. The company extensively integrates AI, deep learning, and edge computing into its video solutions. VIVOTEK joined the Delta Group in 2017 and has become a key part of the Smart Security Solutions Group within Delta Intelligent Building Technologies, focusing on safety and intelligence.

Learn more at www.vivotek.com.

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