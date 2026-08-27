Mitrade Sponsors World Snooker Tour With Shared Values of Composure, Confidence & Calculation for Australian Traders

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mitrade is sponsoring the World Snooker Tour (WST) for the 2026/27 season as Official Trading Partner, aligning its brand with a sport built on composure and sustained focus under pressure. Snooker demands discipline and total concentration from a player facing a shifting table — qualities that reflect the broker’s advocacy for responsible, informed trading.

This partnership lands as Mitrade’s growth accelerates. The group reported that since January 2026, active trading clients increased 54% year on year, while the number of trades rose 79% and total lots traded grew 148%. This sponsorship gives Mitrade a platform to deepen engagement with a growing community of traders and fans, extending that reach onto a wider international stage.

"We are proud to back WST, where an Australian talent has made his mark on the world stage," said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade AU. "Composure, confidence and calculation go hand in hand, whether you’re at the table or in the markets. Every decision carries some risk, and the skill is knowing how much to take on, then staying steady while you do it. That’s the discipline we build into how we operate as a broker."

"We are delighted to welcome Mitrade to the World Snooker Tour," said Peter Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of WST. "This is a significant partnership with a dynamic global brand, and we are excited about working together across our European events. Snooker and Mitrade both demand confidence and the ability to make the right decisions under pressure. We look forward to seeing Mitrade become a prominent part of the WST throughout the season."

Mitrade’s involvement with WST kicks off at the British Open in Cheltenham on 31 August 2026.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 7M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), UAE’s CMA (License No. 20200000397), Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa’s FSCA (54842), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with millisecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms