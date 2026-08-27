Radisson Hotel Group strengthens its commitment to Australasia with the signing of the Radisson RED in downtown Sydney

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BRUSSELS and SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the signing of Radisson RED Sydney Haymarket, a 328-room, new-build lifestyle hotel set to open in 2029. Located in the vibrant southern end of Sydney’s Central Business District, the hotel will bring Radisson RED’s bold, playful, and social approach to hospitality to one of Australia’s most dynamic urban precincts.



Radisson RED Sydney _ exterior render

The 31-story hotel will be positioned in the heart of Haymarket, within close proximity to Central Station, Sydney Light Rail’s Haymarket station, Chinatown, Darling Harbour, the International Convention Center, leading universities, and Sydney’s emerging Tech Central precinct.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, comments: "The signing of Australia’s first Radisson RED marks an important milestone in our Australasia expansion plan. Radisson RED is a distinctive brand that offers a relevant and impactful proposition to both guests and owners. We are excited to partner with Ceerose on this project and are grateful for their trust in our brands and people."

Designed as an upper-upscale lifestyle hotel, Radisson RED Sydney Haymarket will feature 328 rooms, a restaurant, a lobby café-bar, a pool bar, meeting rooms totaling 218 square meters, an outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness center. The hotel will also include a dedicated early- and late-check-out lounge for guests, offering additional comfort and flexibility for international and domestic travelers.

The property’s location, just 200 meters from Central Station and 6.3 kilometers from Sydney Airport, provides strong connectivity across the city and beyond. Its position at the gateway to the CBD also puts guests within walking distance of Sydney’s key commercial, cultural, educational, and entertainment destinations.

The new-built tower is set to become a prominent addition to Sydney’s southern skyline, overlooking the heritage of Grand Clock Tower and benefiting from strong visibility across surrounding residential and commercial areas.

Edward Doueihi, Founder and Managing Director of Ceerose, comments: "Radisson RED Sydney Haymarket has been conceived as a destination that reflects the energy and transformation taking place across this part of Sydney. Its location at the gateway to the CBD, close to Central Station, Tech Central, and some of the city’s most important visitor and business precincts, creates a compelling opportunity for a new lifestyle hotel. We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to bring a distinctive, globally recognized brand to this landmark development."

Radisson RED is Radisson Hotel Group’s lifestyle brand designed for travelers who value bold design, social spaces, music, art, and a fresh approach to the hotel experience. The brand brings together informal service, flexible spaces, and a strong sense of place, creating hotels that are both functional and expressive. The signing of Radisson RED Sydney Haymarket further strengthens Radisson Hotel Group’s development momentum in Australasia, where the Group continues to expand through a targeted mix of lifestyle, upper-upscale, resort, and conversion opportunities in key urban and leisure destinations.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,640 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries. Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson—brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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