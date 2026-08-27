Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Delivering the Latest Flagship Experience, Focused on What Matter Most

PR NewsWire | Aug 27 2026

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First in the Galaxy S26 line-up to launch with One UI 9, Galaxy S26 FE pairs advanced camera capabilities with the latest Galaxy AI

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced Galaxy S26 FE, the newest addition to the Galaxy S26 family and the first in the line-up to launch with One UI 9 – bringing the latest premium Galaxy experiences to more users from day one. With enhanced camera capabilities and more context-aware Galaxy AI, it elevates how users capture, create and connect every day. Built around what users value most in a thin and light design, Galaxy S26 FE carries the iconic Galaxy S experience forward.

"Galaxy S26 FE is a purposefully designed to deliver the signature strengths of the Galaxy S series, ensuring that every feature makes a meaningful difference in users’ daily lives," said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Packed with beloved Galaxy camera and AI experiences, backed by the latest One UI 9, Galaxy S26 FE comes to life as an ideal choice for those who know exactly what matters most to them."

Sharper Capture, Effortless Editing

Galaxy S26 FE delivers a more capable camera experience from capture to edit, with an enhanced triple rear camera and advanced image processing that help users capture and refine the moments that matter – whether shooting still scenes or fast-moving action.

My FanCam [1] , first introduced on the latest Galaxy foldables, is now available on Galaxy S26 FE. It automatically tracks a selected person and keeps them centred, intelligently reframing video as the scene moves so users can turn dynamic moments into social-ready content with less manual editing.

first introduced on the latest Galaxy foldables, is now available on Galaxy S26 FE. It automatically tracks a selected person and keeps them centred, intelligently reframing video as the scene moves so users can turn dynamic moments into social-ready content with less manual editing. For video, Super Steady [2] with Horizontal Lock is a favourite among Galaxy S26 users – helping capture smoother, more level footage while filming fast-moving activities, travel moments and everyday scenes on the go.

with Horizontal Lock is a favourite among Galaxy S26 users – helping capture smoother, more level footage while filming fast-moving activities, travel moments and everyday scenes on the go. Galaxy S26 FE supports 3x optical zoom , giving users more confidence when shooting from a distance. For selfies, an enhanced 12MP front camera [3] captures more in every frame, making group shots easier to take [4] .

, giving users more confidence when shooting from a distance. For selfies, an enhanced captures more in every frame, making group shots easier to take . Nightography 4 , a signature of the Galaxy S series, helps users capture bright and clear shots in low light, with detail preserved even in the most challenging scenes.

, a signature of the Galaxy S series, helps users capture bright and clear shots in low light, with detail preserved even in the most challenging scenes. Even after the moment has passed, Photo Assist[5] makes it easier to refine images using natural language prompts – turning day into night, adding new elements or restoring missing parts. Plus, edits can be reviewed step by step and revised or undone along the way.

With Gemini Omni[6], users can easily create and edit videos clips based on photo and videos from their Gallery, turning them into polished, ready-to-share videos.

Built to Keep Up Throughout Your Day

Galaxy S26 FE brings meaningful upgrades to the everyday essentials users rely on most including a long-lasting battery and a bright display built for work, entertainment and creativity from morning to night.

A long-lasting 4,900mAh battery [7] keeps users going while maintaining the slim and refined design of the Galaxy S26 line-up. Users can reach up to 69% charge in around 30 minutes with the 45 W adapter powering up quickly to stay connected for longer.

keeps users going while maintaining the slim and refined design of the Galaxy S26 line-up. Users can reach up to 69% charge in around 30 minutes with the 45 W adapter powering up quickly to stay connected for longer. A 6.7-inch[8] AMOLEDdisplay with up to 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth, immersive visuals with brightness, resolution and clarity for streaming, gaming, browsing and creative work.

Users choosing Galaxy S26 FE as their next device will feel the power of the Galaxy experience from day one. An improved Smart Switch helps users get set up more easily, making the move to Galaxy feel like a warm welcome. Meanwhile long-term software updates and Samsung Care+ provide added confidence over time.

Upgraded Smart Switch [9] makes moving to Galaxy easier than ever. Whether switching from an Android or iOS device, users can scan a QR code to wirelessly move data – from passwords and passkeys to call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data – with no extra apps and less setup time.

makes moving to Galaxy easier than ever. Whether switching from an Android or iOS device, users can scan a QR code to wirelessly move data – from passwords and passkeys to call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data – with no extra apps and less setup time. Galaxy S26 FE is built to last, with up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates [10] allowing users to enjoy the latest features with confidence for years to come.

allowing users to enjoy the latest features with confidence for years to come. For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ [11] offers comprehensive coverage optimised to users’ needs, including fast repairs for accidental damage, and certified expert support at home. With One UI 9, the new Warranty and care settings hub also makes it easy to enrol in, access and manage Samsung Care+, along with other device care support.

offers comprehensive coverage optimised to users’ needs, including fast repairs for accidental damage, and certified expert support at home. With One UI 9, the new Warranty and care settings hub also makes it easy to enrol in, access and manage Samsung Care+, along with other device care support. A 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro[12] will bring expanded AI capabilities and 5TB of cloud storage valued at AUD $32.99 per month[13].

Together, these enhancements deliver the Galaxy experiences users rely on every day in one thoughtfully crafted device.

Galaxy AI Experiences, Always One Step Ahead

Powered by the latest One UI 9, Galaxy S26 FE brings a range of intuitive, context-aware Galaxy AI[14] experiences that make daily life easier by adapting to users’ routines to keep them informed and organised. It also handles everyday tasks faster and more seamlessly on the user’s behalf.

Updated Now Brief [15] , first introduced on the Galaxy S25 series, is even more personalised through customisable briefing cards like weather and wellness insights. Users can now create their own cards with a simple prompt, making Now Brief more relevant throughout the day.

, first introduced on the Galaxy S25 series, is even more personalised through customisable briefing cards like weather and wellness insights. Users can now create their own cards with a simple prompt, making Now Brief more relevant throughout the day. Now Nudge [16] is expanded to select third-party apps and notifications, surfacing timely, relevant suggestions across more of the day helping users turn insights into action and manage everyday routines with less friction.

is expanded to select third-party apps and notifications, surfacing timely, relevant suggestions across more of the day helping users turn insights into action and manage everyday routines with less friction. Circle to Search with Google[17] now allows users to search for multiple items in an image at once, making it easier to identify products, places, objects and more in a single step.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Australia starting September 4 and will come in three colours Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio[18].

Model RRP Memory Colour Galaxy S26 FE $1,149 8GB + 128GB Blueberry Graphite Pistachio $1,299 8GB + 256GB $1,599 8GB + 512GB Graphite

For more information on Galaxy S26 FE, please visit: Samsung Australia Newsroom, Samsung Mobile Press or Samsung.com /au .

Specifications

Galaxy S26 FE Display 6.7-inch FHD+??? Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display???? 120Hz refresh rate (60/120Hz) 1,900 nits Dimensions & Weight????? 161.1 x 76.9 x 7.4mm, 193g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera???? F2.2, FOV 123° 50 MP Wide Camera????? OIS F1.8, FOV 84° 8 MP Telephoto Camera 3x Optical Zoom, Up to 30x Digital Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 32° 12MP Front Camera????? F2.2, FOV 85° Processor Exynos 2500 (3nm AP) Memory?& Storage 8 + 128GB???? 8 + 256GB???? * Storage options and availability may vary by carrier, country or region. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. Battery? 4,900mAh????? *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in

battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,755mAh. Actual battery life

may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging*? 45W wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** ??? 15W Fast Wireless Charging ***???? Wireless PowerShare****???? *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFCPD.???? **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.???? ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.???? ****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, S26 series,

Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, S25 edge, S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip6, S24 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S23 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series,

Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 Ultra, Note20, S20 series, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Note10+, Note10, S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, Fold,

S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain

Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds3, Buds3 Pro, Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch6,

Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds.

If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or

some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS? Android 17?? One UI 9 Network and Connectivity? ?5G,* LTE,**, Wi-Fi 6E,*** Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v 5.4?? *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds

may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.???? **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.???? *** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Water Resistance IP68*????? * Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time. Water and dust resistance may also

diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.?? Colours Blueberry, Graphite, Pistachio* *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] My FanCam feature requires a Samsung Account login. Availability may vary by video. Not supported if there is no subject to track. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [2] Super Steady results may vary depending on editing method and/or shooting conditions. [3] Compared Galaxy S26 FE to Galaxy S25 FE. (FOV 80°) [4] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. [5] Photo Assist may require a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Photo Assist may result in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. [6] Gemini Omni requires an eligible Google AI Pro subscription. Galaxy S26 FE includes a six-month Google AI Pro trial for eligible users. Offer availability, redemption period, supported features and subscription terms may vary by country, region, language, device model and account. Charges may apply after the trial period unless canceled. Google AI Pro and Gemini Omni are trademarks of Google LLC. [7] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Typical value is 4,900 mAh for Galaxy S26 FE. [8] Measured diagonally, Galaxy S26 FE’s screen is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. [9] Wired transfers from Android™ devices require the receiving device to have Android™ 6.0 or later and the sending device to have Android™ 6.0 or later. Transfers can be completed without a cable through a wireless connection. For wireless connections, the receiving device must have Android™ 6.0 or later and the sending device must have Android™ 6.0 or later. Open Smart Switch Mobile in "Settings" on the receiving Galaxy device or download the Smart Switch Mobile app from the Galaxy Store. Data, content and apps available for transfer may vary by transmission method. Wired transfers from iOS require the receiving device to have Android™ 17 or later and One UI 9 or later, and the sending device to have iOS 26.6 or later. Transfers can be completed without a cable through a wireless connection. For wireless connections, the receiving device must have Android™ 17 or later and the sending device must have iOS 26.6 or later. Availability of eSIM transfer may vary by carrier. A detailed list of available carriers can be found at https://samsung.com/esim-support. [10] Galaxy S26 FE will support seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates from global launch date. Timing of OS upgrades and security updates may vary by device model, network provider and market. [11] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/au/offer/samsung-care-plus/ [12] Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Terms apply. By subscribing, you agree to terms for Google One, AI Credits and offers. Offer ends Aug 1, 2027 at 11:59pm PT. Only available for ages 18+. Unless canceled earlier, Google One will charge $19.99/mo after the trial ends. Cancel anytime. Return of purchased device may result in cancellation of subscription. See full terms at https://one.google.com/. [13] YouTube Premium Lite & AI Top Up Credit not included during trial period. Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Terms apply. By subscribing, you agree to terms for Google One, YouTube and offers. Offer ends Aug 1, 2027 at 11:59pm AEST. Unless cancelled earlier, Google One will charge AUD$32.99 /mo after the trial ends. Cancel anytime. Return of purchased device may result in cancellation of subscription. See full terms at https://one.google.com/offer/terms-and-conditions/SamsungAIPro. [14] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the country, region, OS/One UI version, device model and phone carrier. [15] Now Brief feature requires Samsung Account login. Available functions and features may vary by country, region, language, device model and apps. Some features may require a network connection. Customized briefing content provided is based only on the personal information to which the user has consented. Accuracy of generated results is not guaranteed. [16] Now Nudge feature requires a Samsung Account login. Available functions and features may vary by country, region, and language. On-screen nudge currently available with Samsung Messages and certain third-party messaging apps including Google Messages, Google Chat, KakaoTalk, LINE and Signal. Based on availability at the time of product launch. May change without notice. Share photos in Now Nudge works by analysing available image content. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [17] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy. [18] Colour availability may vary depending on country or carrier.

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