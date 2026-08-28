ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 15.300 20.66% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 6.680 -17.43% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.800 20.30% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 2.810 -14.85% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.705 9.30% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.050 -8.72% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.510 7.26% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 56.200 -8.54% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 20.870 7.14% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.470 -7.73% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.800 6.92% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.470 -7.20% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.880 5.88% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 10.560 -6.55% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.620 5.05% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.270 -6.39% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 5.04% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.060 -5.50% XRO – XERO LIMITED 85.640 4.78% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.495 -4.81% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 3.820 4.66% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.195 4.37% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.050 -4.74% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.435 4.36% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.610 -4.74% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.050 4.10% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.445 -4.62% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.360 4.08% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 28.190 -4.21% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.920 -4.17% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.800 3.90% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.440 -3.91% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.580 3.50% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 32.740 3.48% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.535 -3.60% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.120 3.31% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.750 -3.60%

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