Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 28, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:45 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ATA CUP DMP FLT HMC INA LOV NWL PNV SFR SYL TOR VYS WEB WTC

ATA ATTURRA LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.39

Moelis rates ((ATA)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis retains a Buy rating for Atturra with its target price decreased to $0.71 from $0.85 following a challenging FY26 result featuring underlying EBITDA of $30.1m.

The business is expected to return to growth in FY27 driven by organic revenue, with margin performance skewed to the second half due to upfront investments.

Development of all 12 Scholarion modules completes in September 2026, supported by 6 contracted clients and 40 pipeline prospects.

The analyst considers the valuation attractive and anticipates FY26 will successfully rebase earnings.

Medium-term margin performance is projected to strengthen as the revenue mix shifts and Scholarion reaches breakeven in FY28.

This report was published on August 26, 2026.

Target price is $0.71 Current Price is $0.39 Difference: $0.32

If ATA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 82% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.48.

Forecast for FY28:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY28 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.42.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CUP COUNT LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $1.50

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CUP)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Count with its target price increased to $2.00 from $1.65 following an FY26 result featuring EBITDA of $33.4m and operating cash flow of $31.1m.

A final dividend of 3c was declared, bringing total FY26 declared dividends to 5c.

The analyst believes the company is positioned to benefit from structural industry growth driven by an ageing population and increasing levels of wealth.

Earnings per share assumptions for FY27 and FY28 are increased by between 0.5% and 2.1% to reflect recent changes from the Oracle acquisition.

The broker views the stock as undervalued, offering an attractive combination of medium- and long-term growth against an undemanding valuation.

This report was published on August 27, 2026.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $0.5

If CUP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DMP DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $20.30

Jarden rates ((DMP)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden observes Domino's Pizza Enterprises is transitioning the business to a more profitable and sustainable model. The FY26 result is seen as evidence of this, coming in 2% ahead of consensus on net profits, but falling short at the sales level by some -4%.

The weak start to FY27 (SSSg -5.8%) suggests this will take time, commentary suggests.

Underweight rating retained. Target price shifts to $14 from $12.00.

This report was published on August 27, 2026.

Target price is $14.00 Current Price is $20.30 Difference: minus $6.3 (current price is over target) .

If DMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $19.46, suggesting downside of -4.1%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 133.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.3.

Forecast for FY28:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 138.2, implying annual growth of 3.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources