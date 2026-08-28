Bizcap cements workplace credentials with third Great Place To Work accolade

PR NewsWire | 4:43 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Bizcap has officially been named one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ 2026 by Great Place To Work®, marking its third major workplace recognition from the global authority on workplace culture this year.

Bizcap placed #5 in the medium business category on the prestigious national list, adding to an exceptional year of recognition for its workplace culture. In March, the company was named one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026, before taking the top position as Australia’s #1 Best Workplace™ in Finance and Insurance in June.

Appearing across all three lists places Bizcap among a small group of organisations recognised not only for the strength of their overall employee experience, but also for their performance within their industry and commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive.

Kirsty Nixon, Head of People and Culture at Bizcap, said the recognition reflects the deliberate practices behind the company’s culture, from listening and responding to employee feedback to investing in professional development, connection and an environment where people are trusted to do their best work.

"Being recognised across three Great Place To Work lists in a single year is incredibly meaningful because each recognition reflects a different dimension of the culture we are building," Nixon said.

"We want our people to feel supported, challenged and genuinely excited about the work they do. That means listening to them, creating opportunities to grow, investing in strong leadership and continually looking for ways to make the employee experience better. These recognitions tell us that those efforts are being felt by our people."

Rebecca del Rio, Bizcap’s Deputy CEO (APAC) and Global Chief Revenue Officer, said the three recognitions are significant because they reflect the way culture influences leadership, decision-making, performance and the company’s ability to grow while maintaining the values that have shaped the business.

"As Bizcap has grown, we have been very deliberate about making sure our culture grows with us rather than becoming something we leave behind," del Rio said.

"To be recognised across three different Great Place To Work lists in one year means a great deal because it shows that our people experience the values we talk about every day. Being recognised for our overall workplace, for the experience of women, and as the number one workplace in our industry gives us confidence that we are building something genuinely special and, importantly, something we can continue to strengthen as the business grows."

Rebecca Moulynox, Great Place To Work’s General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said Bizcap’s performance across the 2026 lists distinguished the company within both the financial services sector and the broader Australian workplace landscape.

"Bizcap being named Australia’s #1 Best Workplace™ in Finance and Insurance is a standout result. Finance and insurance is an industry that has historically struggled with gender representation, and Bizcap stands out with a notably more balanced gender mix than is typical for the sector, proof that inclusive culture and top-tier performance go hand in hand," she said.

"There are very few organisations we work with that show up not only on Australia’s Best Workplaces™ list, but also on an industry-specific list and the Best Workplaces for Women list. Bizcap appearing across all three, including taking the #1 spot on the Finance and Insurance list, puts them in a small group of truly great workplaces. These lists are all determined by the voices of employees themselves, and there’s no better testament to a workplace culture than that."

Bizcap’s recognition across three Great Place To Work lists in 2026 builds on its established track record and continued investment in leadership development, career pathways and employee experience. Together, the accolades provide independent validation of Bizcap’s culture and cement its position as one of Australia’s leading places to work.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms