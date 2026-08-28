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NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia strengthens free specialist support for patients, carers, and families affected by neuroendocrine cancer.

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia (NECA) has expanded its national telehealth service to include dedicated counselling and dietitian support for the 31,000+ Australians affected by neuroendocrine cancer (NETs), a complex group of cancers that develop from specialised cells involved in producing hormones.



NECA Expands Telehealth Care with New Counselling and Dietitian Support

The new services build on NECA’s established NET Nurse program and are available free to patients, families and carers via telephone or Microsoft Teams.

"A diagnosis of neuroendocrine cancer changes everything," said Meredith Cummins, NECA CEO. "People are navigating a disease which is poorly understood, has complex treatments and symptoms that can affect every part of daily life, often without access to specialists who understand NETs. Expanding our telehealth services means Australians can access informed, practical support wherever they live."

Counselling Services

Emotional and psychological support for patients, families and carers.

Confidential counselling to help manage anxiety, uncertainty and the wider impacts of diagnosis.

Practical strategies to support coping and wellbeing.

Dietitian Services

Personalised nutritional guidance relevant to neuroendocrine cancer.

Support for symptoms and nutrition challenges associated with hormonal syndromes and treatment.

Guidance to support nutrition, health and quality of life.

"Nutrition and emotional wellbeing are among the greatest unmet needs we hear about from patients," said Cummins. "These challenges can have a significant impact on day-to-day life during and beyond treatment. Bringing counselling and dietitian support into our telehealth service allows us to respond more holistically to what patients and families actually need."

National Telehealth Access

The service helps address barriers faced by people who may not have access to specialist NET support locally, including those in regional and remote communities.

Services are available Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm AEST. Call 1300 287 363 or email netnurse@neuroendocrine.org.au. Support in other languages is available through TIS National on 13 14 50.

More information: neuroendocrine.org.au/your-net-care/net-nurse/

About NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia

NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia is the only Australian not-for-profit charity dedicated to supporting people affected by neuroendocrine cancers. NECA provides specialist nurse support, education, advocacy and research funding to improve awareness, earlier diagnosis and patient outcomes across Australia.

Media Contact:

Ciara Connolly

Media & External Affairs

ciara@neuroendocrine.org.au

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