The TV is no longer staying put: How Australians are changing the way they watch

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One in ten Australians (10%) crave a TV design that is rollable, flexible, and portable[1].

Samsung research reveals a shift towards more personal, flexible and multi-screen viewing

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The days of the whole family gathering around a single television fighting for control of the remote could be numbered, with Samsung insights revealing a growing appetite amongst Australians for TVs that are portable and flexible enough to move with the household, rather than being anchored to one room.

One in four (26%) Australians say they now reach for their laptop, tablet or smartphone to watch a major broadcast event[2]. This insight reveals the modern device expectation of portability and instant access is extending to the family TV, which is finding itself being used by various members of the family beyond entertainment across the day.

Far from the structured family routines of the 1950’s when Australia experienced its first TV broadcast[3], Australian households today support flexible, fluid lifestyles of work, gaming and fitness alongside entertainment and relaxation at any given time. Of this lifestyle evolution, Samsung insights reveal 24% of Australians now use their TV to listen to podcasts or music, while almost one in five (16%) use their TV for fitness workouts, and 42% turn to it for gaming[4]. Further use cases of the TV also include supporting work at home and displaying art to elevate home décor.[5]

According to Simon Howe, Director – Visual Display, Samsung Australia, the insights show that Australians aren’t necessarily watching less TV, rather they’re watching differently. As Australian lifestyles have evolved, so too must the TV adapt to fit around the way Australians live and the content they’re engaging with.

"The TV has traditionally been designed around the room it sits in and has undergone various transformations over the years to help the TV elevate and optimise those spaces. But Australians aren’t living room by room anymore and the content they’re watching isn’t always shot in landscape formats," said Mr Howe. "They might be working in one space, streaming vertical social content in another, bonding with family somewhere else, and switching between other activities throughout the day. It’s time to rethink the assumption that a TV has to stay in one place or compromise full-screen experiences to support family life."

Samsung’s answer is the Movingstyle, a new 27-inch portable Smart Touch Screen TV that rotates between horizontal and vertical orientation and can be moved from room to room,[6] adapting to activities across a household – from a vertically filmed workout video in the morning, to a recipe propped up in the kitchen at lunchtime, to a portable workstation in the afternoon, to an evening relaxation device.

According to Mr Howe, the Movingstyle’s design responds to a broader shift in Australian tastes, not just behaviour. Samsung insights show that 63% of Australians want technology that suits their personal style[7]. Further, one in ten (10%) are craving TVs designed to be rollable, flexible and portable[8].

"Samsung has been the global number one TV brand for 20 years[9] because we put consumers at the heart of our innovations. Looking at these insights, the Movingstyle is a signal of where household screen design is heading, truly made for Australians and how they live."

Availability

The Movingstyle is available nationwide via Samsung’s online store and leading retailers with an RRP of $1,999.00.

For more information on Samsung’s AV lineup and to access launch offers, please visit https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the world of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Samsung Brand Attitude Study, commissioned by Samsung, 2024. N=1,000 [2] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, September 2024. N=1,001 [3] Source: https://www.naa.gov.au/help-your-research/fact-sheets/introducing-television-australia-1956 [4] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, August 2025. N= 1,040 [5] 5.6% displaying art or ambient visuals, 5.6% for work or productivity. Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, April 2026, n=1,020 [6] Not designed for outdoor use. The Movingstyle is not water or dust resistant. Viewing experience may vary depending on various factors including content type, format and environment. [7] Pureprofile Research, commissioned by Samsung, April 2026. N=1,020. [8] Samsung Brand Attitude Study, commissioned by Samsung, 2024. N=1,000 [9] Omdia, Feb 2026. Based on overall TV market share by manufacturer on an annual unit & revenue basis.

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