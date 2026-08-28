Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 August 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM
Our top ten news from 20 August 2026 to 27 August 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2026
Friday 21 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2026
Thursday 20 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – The Short Report – 20 Aug 2026
Thursday 20 August 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2026
Monday 24 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
5 – In Brief: Life360, Audinate & Hansen Technology
Friday 21 August 2026
In this week’s In Brief, Life360’s advertising opportunity is gaining traction, Audinate is benefiting from renewed Dante growth and operating leverage, while Hansen faces a more challenging transition under new leadership
6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2026
Tuesday 25 August 2026
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
7 – Uranium Week: Price Momentum, Results & BHP
Tuesday 25 August 2026
As indicated by TradeTech a couple of weeks back, the U308 spot price was showing signs of breaking out, a move confirmed this week as Kazatomprom announced further delays to its sulphuric acid plant
8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 21-08-26
Friday 21 August 2026
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
9 – Transition Year Ahead For SGH
Thursday 20 August 2026
Industrial conglomerate SGH Ltd reported a lacklustre FY26, slightly below consensus, while guidance for more of the same disappointed the market
10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-08-26
Monday 24 August 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes