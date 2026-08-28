Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 28 August 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

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Our top ten news from 20 August 2026 to 27 August 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 21 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2026 Thursday 20 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – The Short Report – 20 Aug 2026 Thursday 20 August 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2026 Monday 24 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – In Brief: Life360, Audinate & Hansen Technology Friday 21 August 2026 In this week’s In Brief, Life360’s advertising opportunity is gaining traction, Audinate is benefiting from renewed Dante growth and operating leverage, while Hansen faces a more challenging transition under new leadership

6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2026 Tuesday 25 August 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

7 – Uranium Week: Price Momentum, Results & BHP Tuesday 25 August 2026 As indicated by TradeTech a couple of weeks back, the U308 spot price was showing signs of breaking out, a move confirmed this week as Kazatomprom announced further delays to its sulphuric acid plant

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 21-08-26 Friday 21 August 2026 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – Transition Year Ahead For SGH Thursday 20 August 2026 Industrial conglomerate SGH Ltd reported a lacklustre FY26, slightly below consensus, while guidance for more of the same disappointed the market

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-08-26 Monday 24 August 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

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