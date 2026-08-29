The Market In Numbers – 29 Aug 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 29 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) NZ50 13768.180 -1.46% 0.50% 1.08% 1.62% 1.08% All Ordinaries 9294.30 0.27% 1.72% 3.43% 3.01% 3.43% S&P ASX 200 9092.30 0.37% 1.29% 3.57% 4.34% 3.57% S&P ASX 300 9022.70 0.32% 1.38% 3.53% 3.92% 3.53% Communication Services 1581.70 -2.23% -3.52% -2.56% -9.13% -2.56% Consumer Discretionary 3716.20 -1.70% -7.79% -6.99% -6.93% -6.99% Consumer Staples 13276.30 1.82% -0.51% -0.49% 14.28% -0.49% Energy 10956.50 -1.37% 2.91% 15.48% 30.97% 15.48% Financials 9184.00 -0.30% -7.19% -1.77% -1.63% -1.77% Health Care 31817.70 1.11% 19.46% 22.17% -5.84% 22.17% Industrials 8157.80 0.14% -2.24% -3.56% -3.18% -3.56% Info Technology 1907.90 -0.47% 7.77% 4.76% -11.43% 4.76% Materials 26514.40 2.50% 14.35% 13.37% 25.53% 13.37% Real Estate 3373.90 -1.94% -7.26% -7.63% -14.93% -7.63% Utilities 10251.50 -0.46% 6.92% 5.91% 6.15% 5.91% A-REITs 1570.90 -1.92% -7.29% -7.36% -13.96% -7.36% All Technology Index 3102.60 -0.97% 5.56% 2.38% -8.65% 2.38% Banks 3841.70 -0.27% -8.72% -1.76% -5.57% -1.76% Gold Index 20415.20 2.23% 34.75% 36.03% 9.33% 36.03% Metals & Mining 9168.50 2.71% 15.21% 14.17% 26.17% 14.17%

The World

Index 29 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) FTSE100 10824.26 0.07% -0.40% 3.12% 8.89% 3.12% DAX30 26569.99 1.66% 3.67% 6.30% 8.49% 6.30% Hang Seng 25584.79 -1.63% -1.16% 11.82% -1.04% 11.82% Nikkei 225 66405.56 0.59% 3.18% -5.22% 31.92% -5.22% NZ50 13768.180 -1.46% 0.50% 1.08% 1.62% 1.08% DJIA 53559.99 0.53% 2.05% 2.37% 10.74% 2.37% S&P500 7711.76 0.49% 2.96% 2.83% 11.83% 2.83% Nasdaq Comp 26402.42 0.85% 4.05% 0.72% 12.74% 0.72%

Metals & Minerals

Index 29 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) Gold (oz) 4601.17 2.62% 12.16% 14.15% 4.90% 14.15% Silver (oz) 69.26 1.73% 17.39% 17.88% -11.11% 17.88% Copper (lb) 6.5900 1.70% 1.85% 6.76% 15.98% 6.76% Aluminium (lb) 1.4644 1.13% 0.64% 4.12% 9.49% 4.12% Nickel (lb) 7.5590 0.00% -1.68% 1.25% 0.95% 1.25% Zinc (lb) 1.8634 9.52% 12.86% 17.79% 33.71% 17.79% Uranium (lb) weekly 89.50 1.99% 3.77% 5.29% 9.15% 5.29% Iron Ore (t) 95.68 0.55% -2.62% -4.57% -10.69% -4.57%

Energy

Index 29 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27) West Texas Crude 83.52 -3.06% -0.45% 18.60% 45.45% 18.60% Brent Crude 89.54 -3.87% 0.27% 21.87% 47.15% 21.87%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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