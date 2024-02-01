Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 01, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

CCP CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $17.21

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCP)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Canaccord Genuity sees limited scope for a beat to first half market expectations from Credit Corp, but sees potential for improved debt purchasing conditions, a building payers book to debt ledger balance, and improved collection efficiency to "tip the scale" in Credit Corp's favour.

The broker points out the US market supply dynamic appears to be improving at pace, in contrast to the Australian and New Zealand markets. While pricing recovery is underway, it expects there is still material upside potential should market dynamics allow.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price increases to $20.00 from $13.20.

This report was published on January 24, 2024.

Target price is $20.00 Current Price is $17.21 Difference: $2.79

If CCP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $17.50, suggesting upside of 1.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 48.00 cents and EPS of 120.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 74.9, implying annual growth of -44.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.0.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 134.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 119.1, implying annual growth of 59.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $12.10

Wilsons rates ((CKF)) as Overweight (1) -

New Zealand-based Restaurant Brands has confirmed slowing sales for its operations in Australia and Wilsons suggests the read-through for Collins Foods could translate into further and larger weakness than indicated in the November market update.

The Overweight rating is retained as well as the target price of $13.41.

This report was published on January 25, 2024.

Target price is $13.41 Current Price is $12.10 Difference: $1.31

If CKF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.36, suggesting upside of 2.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.50 cents and EPS of 49.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.3, implying annual growth of 362.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 35.50 cents and EPS of 59.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 64.8, implying annual growth of 28.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COL COLES GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $15.91

Goldman Sachs rates ((COL)) as Sell (5) -

Prior to the February reporting season, Goldman Sachs adjusts earnings forecasts for Australian Consumer/Retail stocks under coverage in the household goods and staples space.

The analysts take into account three main themes: retail sales data suggests strength for household goods; supermarket volumes will likely remain strong; and potential for four turnaround stories.

The target for Coles Group falls by -4.8% to $14. Sell. Supermarket volumes will remain strong, given reversion to in-home dining, believes the broker.

Relative to Woolworths Group, Goldman sees a higher fixed cost spend with supply chain projects onboarding, and less ancillary revenue streams to insulate against gross profit margin pressure.

This report was published on January 25, 2024.

Target price is $14.00 Current Price is $15.91 Difference: minus $1.91 (current price is over target).

If COL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.46, suggesting upside of 3.4%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.0, implying annual growth of -9.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.9.

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 82.6, implying annual growth of 8.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 68.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources