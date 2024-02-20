Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 20, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

SWM SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

Print, Radio & TV - Overnight Price: $0.23

Goldman Sachs rates ((SWM)) as Sell (5) -

Seven West Media's December-half earnings (EBITDA) and net profit after tax missed Goldman Sachs's forecasts by -17% and -22% respectively as weak TV advertising markets persisted into 2024 and costs slightly outpaced.

Management's FY24 guidance suggests results are likely to fall at the bottom of the guidance range.

On the upside, the TV ad market decline is showing signs of easing and the company's TV add share grew 1.7% to 41% in the December half.

The broker revises down its TV forecasts for the June half.

Sell rating retained. Target price falls -11% to 24c.

This report was published on February 13, 2024.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: $0.01

If SWM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.28, suggesting upside of 21.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.9, implying annual growth of -37.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 3.9.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.5, implying annual growth of -6.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 4.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPW TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $11.50

Jarden rates ((TPW)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden is positively rapturous about Temple & Webster's 1H24 better than expected results as market share improvements come through ahead of schedule and margins improved.

The results vindicate the stock as Jarden's preferred small cap pick with management able to handle inflation costs better than the competition.

EPS forecasts are lifted circa 53% for FY24 and 10% for FY26, with FY25 unchanged. Buy rating retained with a material upgrade in the target to $12.67 from $8.56.

This report was published on February 13, 2024.

Target price is $12.67 Current Price is $11.50 Difference: $1.17

If TPW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.91, suggesting upside of 3.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 191.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.6, implying annual growth of -32.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 250.0.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 7.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 157.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.1, implying annual growth of 76.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 142.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VVA VIVA LEISURE LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $1.53

Petra Capital rates ((VVA)) as Buy (1) -

Viva Leisure has reported first half revenue of $79.1m, earnings of $16.6m and net profits of $4.8m, alongside a full year guidance range of $162-164m in revenue and $35.0-35.5m in earnings.

Full year guidance proved a beat to the broker's expectations, with revnue 3% higher and earnings 1.1% higher than Petra Capital had anticipated. The broker has upwardly revised full year forecasts to align.

The broker considers the second half a likely crucial catalyst for the company, with the outcome of its strategic review expected within the period.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.52 from $2.44.

This report was published on February 16, 2024.

Target price is $2.52 Current Price is $1.53 Difference: $0.985

If VVA meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 64% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 12.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.69.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.90.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

