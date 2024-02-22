ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.430
|26.47%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.046
|-28.13%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|2.570
|13.72%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.470
|-20.46%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.830
|13.70%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.320
|-12.09%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|4.010
|12.96%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.650
|-10.34%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|12.180
|11.95%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.680
|-8.70%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|27.300
|10.39%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|5.210
|-6.80%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.880
|10.00%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|0.880
|-6.38%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.610
|8.41%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.225
|-6.25%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|43.620
|7.70%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.710
|-5.98%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|1.330
|6.83%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|13.740
|-5.89%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|1.000
|5.82%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|3.650
|-5.44%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|10.350
|5.72%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|68.460
|-4.85%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|3.700
|5.41%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|9.520
|-4.03%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.150
|5.33%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.120
|-4.00%
|CSR – CSR LIMITED
|8.360
|5.16%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.570
|-3.98%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|10.130
|4.65%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|62.300
|-3.63%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.375
|4.17%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|13.760
|4.01%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.058
|-3.33%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|7.910
|3.94%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|30.030
|-3.29%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.400
|3.90%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.450
|-3.23%
