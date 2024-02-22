ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.430 26.47% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.046 -28.13% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.570 13.72% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.470 -20.46% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.830 13.70% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.320 -12.09% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.010 12.96% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 -10.34% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.180 11.95% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.680 -8.70% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.300 10.39% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.210 -6.80% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.880 10.00% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.880 -6.38% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.610 8.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 -6.25% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 43.620 7.70% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.710 -5.98% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.330 6.83% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.740 -5.89% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.000 5.82% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.650 -5.44% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 10.350 5.72% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 68.460 -4.85% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.700 5.41% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.520 -4.03% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.150 5.33% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% CSR – CSR LIMITED 8.360 5.16% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.570 -3.98% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 10.130 4.65% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 62.300 -3.63% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.375 4.17% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.760 4.01% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.058 -3.33% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.910 3.94% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 30.030 -3.29% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.400 3.90% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -3.23%

