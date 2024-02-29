PR NewsWire | Feb 29 2024

SYDNEY, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is honoured to receive the prestigious "Best CFD Broker, Global" award at the esteemed Global Brand Awards 2024. This accolade is an affirmation of Vantage’s efforts and commitment to excellence and innovation in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading industry.



Vantage Australia awarded “Best CFD Broker, Global” Award for 2024

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication known for its news articles and opinion pieces on well-known brands around the globe. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, GBM conducts a series of awards in recognition of the companies in various industries that have demonstrated exceptional results, innovation, and service during the year.

The Global Brand Awards 2024 , now in its 12th year, aims to celebrate excellence across various industries. Vantage was previously awarded "Best Affiliate Program – Global" and "Best Forex Affiliate Program – Global" in 2023, recognising the strides the company has made in growing its partnership program.

"We are grateful for the continued recognition from Global Brands Magazine," says Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia. "This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our exceptional team and I am immensely grateful to every member of the Vantage family for their dedication, enthusiasm, and steadfast pursuit of excellence. Without them, we would not be where we are today."

Vantage has remained at the forefront of innovation, launching several initiatives to enhance the trading experience for its clients in recent months. Those initiatives include the revamp of its website, aimed at providing users with a more intuitive and streamlined interface, and the launch of its brand video "Reborn a Trader" to address the biggest challenges facing CFD traders today.

Recognising the ever-changing landscape of global financial markets, Kelly reiterated Vantage’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends while catering to the evolving needs of its clients. "We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our valued clients. Your unwavering trust and support form the cornerstone of our success, and we genuinely appreciate the opportunity to serve you and provide an exceptional CFD trading experience," he says.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

