Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 Mar 2024

By Greg Peel

It will be a busy week next week in central bank land, beginning with the RBA meeting on Tuesday, along with the Bank of Japan meeting, the Fed on Wednesday night and the Bank of England on Thursday night.

Locally we’ll be keen to see if weaker economic data released since the February meeting might remove the hawkish tone from Bullock’s statement, and press conference.

Despite hotter US inflation numbers this week, the Fed is not expected to change its tune given it has long warned of a bumpy last mile of inflation reduction in dousing any notion of early and multiple rate cuts.

The Japanese fear that, given that country is for the first time in decades actually experiencing inflation, rates may rise (from -0.1%).

China will report February retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers on Monday.

New Zealand will release its December quarter GDP result on Thursday.

Flash estimates of global March PMIs are due on Thursday.

Australia will see February jobs numbers on Thursday, which is ASX derivatives expiry day for March quarter contracts.

And handful of companies will report earnings next week, including New Hope Corp ((NHC)).

The ex-dividend season rolls on, although the numbers are now diminishing, but there are still a couple of biggies to come next week.

CHARTS