Next Week At A Glance – 25-29 Mar 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:20 AM

This story features PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PMV

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The big release in the US next week will be February PCE inflation, on the Friday. But the Friday is Good, so Wall Street will have to wait until the following Monday to respond and we’ll have to wait until the Tuesday.

We will nonetheless see our own February CPI on Wednesday and retail sales on Thursday. Westpac will release its March consumer confidence survey next week and we’ll also see private sector credit.

The US will also see consumer confidence, along with new home sales and durable goods orders, and another revision of December quarter GDP.

China will release March PMIs on Friday.

There are a handful of earnings reports due locally next week – mostly small miners but Premier Investments ((PMV)) is among them.

There is a trickle of remaining ex-divs except for Wednesday, which brings quarterly ex-divs for mostly all REITs and other related funds on the same day.

All Western markets are closed on Friday.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS