JellyC Launches Bluebottle Digital Infrastructure Fund Using Fireblocks Integration

PERTH, Australia, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JellyC, a leading player in the Australian digital asset management space, today announced the launch of an innovative investment vehicle, the Bluebottle Digital Infrastructure Fund. The technology enabling the fund’s operations has been built using Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for building blockchain applications and managing digital asset operations.

The fund has been established to provide sophisticated and institutional investors with an efficient way to participate in the rapidly growing digital assets economy by investing in top blockchain networks and compounding the yield generated from staking.

The fund’s unique strategy offers an opportunity to gain exposure to the burgeoning blockchain industry while simultaneously generating a compounding yield. With over 50 networks assessed through a rigorous selection process, the fund ensures that investors are exposed to the best opportunities in the market while minimising potential risks.

In line with JellyC’s commitment to security and innovation, JellyC has chosen to use Fireblocks’ cutting-edge direct custody technology for secure asset management. Fireblocks’ multi-layer security features include Multi-Party Computation (MPC-CMP), signature Policy Engine, Intel SGX, and a deposit address authentication network to deliver the most impenetrable system on the market.

Furthermore, JellyC is minimising counterparty risk by leveraging Fireblocks Off Exchange. Launched in November last year, Off Exchange represents a significant step forward in building the next generation of digital financial markets. This solution enables JellyC to trade with external exchanges while programmatically locking funds in MPC-based shared wallets. As such, JellyC is effectively shielding assets from potential exchange hacks, bankruptcy, and fraud.

Speaking on this collaboration, JellyC’s Chief Investment Officer, Michael Prendiville, said: "We chose Fireblocks because of their unparalleled security features, functionality, innovation, and customer service. Their off-exchange functionality is a game-changer that will revolutionise finance by reducing counterparty risk when dealing with external exchanges. We see Fireblocks as an integral partner in JellyC’s journey in the years to come."

Stephen Richardson, Managing Director, Financial Markets and Head of APAC at Fireblocks, added, "We are pleased to be working with JellyC who are leveraging Fireblocks’ enterprise-grade platform for the secure management of digital assets, following the launch of their Bluebottle Digital Infrastructure Fund. Our Off Exchange solution also enables JellyC’s clients to settle trades in real-time and move capital between venues and counterparties, allowing them to capitalise on trading opportunities."

This collaboration and the launch of the Bluebottle Digital Infrastructure Fund mark a significant milestone in JellyC’s mission to provide innovative investment opportunities in the digital asset space.

About JellyC

JellyC is an Australian-based leading digital asset management firm committed to providing innovative investment solutions. With a focus on security, transparency, and superior returns, JellyC offers unique opportunities for sophisticated and institutional investors to gain exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain industry.

Disclaimer

Products are for wholesale investors only. This material is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, needs, or financial situation. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, needs, and financial situation, before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any digital asset. Investments in digital assets can be risky and you may lose your investment. Past performance is no indication of future performance.

Media Contact: Tammy Paola, tammy@jellyc.io

