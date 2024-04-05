Next Week At A Glance – 8-12 Apr 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:27 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

With Wall Street looking like it may finally be headed into full pullback mode, three critical sets of US data are ahead of us, beginning with US jobs tonight, followed by the US CPI next Wednesday, and PPI on Friday.

Fed speakers are becoming increasingly hawkish, putting back their assumed timing of the first rate cut and lowering the number of expected cuts this year. So far, Jerome Powell continues to tout three cuts, but it is no promise. The Fed remains data-dependent.

Wednesday will also bring the minutes of the March Fed meeting.

On Friday, the US March quarter earnings season kicks off with three of the big banks reporting. More report the following week and then the season begins to build.

China will report March inflation and trade numbers next week.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business confidence survey for March and the Westpac consumer confidence survey for April on Tuesday.

Note that summer time ends in relevant states this weekend. As of Tuesday morning the NYSE will close at 6am Sydney time. The SPI Overnight will continue to close at 7am.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms