Accor strengthens leadership in Australian hotel industry with partnership renewals for over 40 hotels

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Accor, Australia’s largest hotel operator, has signed partnership renewal agreements for more than 40 hotels, comprising 5,500 keys, across Australia, underscoring the Group’s strong partnerships with some of the country’s most influential hotel owners.

Accor Pacific partners have also invested more than $450 million in hotel renovations and refurbishments since the beginning of 2022.

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer PM&E, Adrian Williams, said: “This significant investment is a direct commitment to our brands. It is a clear and strong affirmation of our partners’ confidence and trust in the quality and value of our brands.”



Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer PM&E, Adrian Williams

Marking its 40th renewal, Accor recently solidified its partnership with Silversea Investments through a long-term franchise agreement that will see significant investment to refurbish Novotel Sydney Parramatta and Mercure Sydney Parramatta, which will be rebranded to Novotel Sydney Rosehill upon completion of the renovation. Now managed by Trilogy Hotels, the importance of these hotels will grow even further as Parramatta’s massive infrastructure development continues and the new Western Sydney Airport launches in 2026.



Novotel Sydney Parramatta

The Sunshine Coast’s premier five-star hotel, Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort, also recently extended their partnership with Accor for this flagship Sofitel. The resort will soon announce its renovation plans to enhance further its luxury positioning on Noosa’s prestigious Hasting Street.



Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer PM&E, Adrian Williams, said Accor’s network of more than 350 hotels in Australia had been built on the strength of the Group’s well-established relationships with international and local hotel owners.

“Accor has been operating in Australia for over 30 years now, and a feature of our outstanding relationships with owners is our commitment to ensure their hotels remain at the forefront of the market through elevated guest services, facilities and satisfaction.

“We are privileged to have many long-term owner relationships, and our team is continually working with their hotels to ensure they deliver above-market performance. While owners may initially be attracted to Accor because of the strength of our global brands, loyalty and distribution channels, the level of local on-the-ground support has been an equally powerful incentive for owners to renew partnership agreements with us.

“We recently invested in providing even more operational support for our hotels, growing the number of operational leaders based in key cities across the Pacific region so that decisions can be made more quickly and resources allocated to where they are most needed.

“We’ve developed the largest hotel management platform in the Pacific with more than 300 above property team members to help support and drive performance for over 200 managed hotels. We are the only operator to have dedicated operational teams with heads of operations based in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Launceston, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Auckland and Fiji.”

Accor Pacific Chief Development Officer, Lindsay Leeser, said: “Separate to our managed network, we have developed the largest dedicated hotel franchise platform, with the largest franchise support team in the market, allowing us to work with franchise owners or third-party operators in a way that suits their business and investment strategies. We have over 30 years of franchising experience, and that really counts for owners operating in such a highly competitive market.”

From luxury to economy, Accor operates 19 international brands and 400+ hotels across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia, such as Sofitel, MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Mantra, Handwritten Collection, Novotel, TRIBE, Mercure, BreakFree, ibis, ibis Styles and ibis budget, as well as Ennismore’s SO/. Visit ALL.com

