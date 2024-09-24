VIVOTEK’s AI Security Solution Boosts Wildlife Conservation for Australian Government

PR NewsWire | 1:30 AM

The project, a collaborative effort between two Australian government entities—Zoos Victoria and Parks Victoria, aimed to monitor seals on protected haul-out structures in the middle of Port Phillip Bay.

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoos Victoria, a world-leading zoo-based conservation organization, is dedicated to fighting wildlife extinction. With four zoos—Healesville Sanctuary, Kyabram Fauna Park, Melbourne Zoo, and Werribee Open Range Zoo—Zoos Victoria provides unique and immersive experiences that attract visitors from around the world. Their zoos inspire animal lovers of all ages, strengthening the connection between people and wildlife to protect the future of animals and their homes. Parks Victoria, on the other hand, is the state government authority responsible for managing parks, reserves, and other protected areas in Victoria. Their collaboration on this project underscored their shared commitment to wildlife conservation and environmental stewardship.



VIVOTEK collaborated with Zoos Victoria and Parks Victoria in Australia to monitor seals on protected haul-out structures in Port Phillip Bay, exemplifying our commitment to innovation and ESG.

This Australian government initiative highlighted the innovative use of surveillance technology in wildlife conservation and demonstrated the potential for VIVOTEK cameras to be utilized in various industries beyond security.

Why Choose VIVOTEK

VIVOTEK was chosen for its high-quality reputation, powerful products, and great quality. The company offers Speed Dome cameras connected to AI servers for advanced features and applications. The partnership with Zoos Victoria, a highly reputable organization with government endorsement, further solidified VIVOTEK’s position as a leading security brand committed to sustainability. VIVOTEK’s impressive Zoom and IR range ensures clear and detailed images even in challenging environments. The cameras also deliver impressive image quality, providing sharp and crisp footage for enhanced surveillance. Additionally, VIVOTEK’s cameras are housed in weather-proof IP66-rated, vandal-proof IK10, and NEMA 4X-rated housing, ensuring durability and reliability in various weather conditions. Furthermore, VIVOTEK’s commitment to quality is highlighted by its global five-year warranty, providing customers with peace of mind and demonstrating the brand’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

Challenge

The project faced numerous challenges due to its unique location and the requirements of the security system. The cameras were not installed within the confines of the zoo but rather on haul-out structures in the middle of Port Phillip Bay, where the Marine Response Unit operates to rescue distressed seals from the wild. The remote location necessitated a standalone system powered by solar energy, with 4G LTE connectivity and a large lithium power pack to ensure continuous operation.

Additionally, the cameras needed to withstand the harsh marine environment, ensuring they were capable of operating in extreme conditions. They also needed to provide high-resolution, real-time video feeds over long distances to the shore, where the Marine Response Unit operates. The PTZ camera had to be of high enough resolution and zoom to detect entanglements like fishing line and rope, as well as any injuries sustained by the seals.

This required a robust and reliable security system that could endure the challenging conditions of the marine environment while delivering clear and detailed footage for effective monitoring and response. The system also had to be remotely controlled and managed, adding to the complexity of the installation and maintenance. These challenges required innovative solutions to ensure the success of the wildlife monitoring and preservation project.

Solutions

VIVOTEK provided a comprehensive solution in this project, integrating advanced Speed Dome cameras with AI-powered systems to enhance wildlife conservation. The solution involved the installation of Speed Dome cameras, the SD9384-EHL professional IR speed dome camera (PTZ), on the haul-out structures. Connected to a proprietary server-based AI system, these cameras were trained to detect entanglements, wounds, and monitor seal health, providing real-time vision to the Marine Response Unit for prompt medical callouts. By providing real-time vision to the Marine Response Unit, the system facilitated prompt medical callouts, enhancing wildlife conservation efforts.

With its versatile features, including 5MP resolution, 200M IR illuminators, and 30x optical zoom, the SD9384-EHL camera exemplifies VIVOTEK’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for various industries. Moreover, the camera’s robust design, protected by IP66, IK10, and NEMA 4X certifications, ensures reliable operation in extreme weather conditions, further emphasizing VIVOTEK’s commitment to quality and durability.

The utilization of Speed Dome cameras connected to AI servers allowed for advanced monitoring capabilities, surpassing traditional surveillance norms. This breakthrough in security technology showcased VIVOTEK’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. This project demonstrated how security technology can be applied differentially, focusing not just on security but also on animal protection and conservation, highlighting VIVOTEK’s cameras as versatile tools applicable in various industries, including medical, wildlife preservation, and scientific research.

Feedback

VIVOTEK’s collaboration with Zoos Victoria and Parks Victoria for the seal monitoring project exemplifies its commitment to innovation and ESG principles, highlighting its ability to collaborate with government agencies and prestigious organizations for meaningful projects that contribute to wildlife preservation. The success of this project serves as a testament to VIVOTEK’s position as a leading provider of advanced security solutions with a focus on making a positive impact on the environment.

The project showcased VIVOTEK’s innovative AI technology, which played a crucial role in monitoring seal health and detecting potential threats, underscoring VIVOTEK’s dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the betterment of wildlife conservation. As a result, it received positive feedback for its contribution to wildlife preservation and conservation efforts, with the system’s efficiency in monitoring seal health and detecting distress signals being praised by the Marine Response Unit and other stakeholders.

Overall, this project underscores VIVOTEK’s role as a leading provider of advanced security solutions, committed to making a positive environmental impact through meaningful government collaborations.

