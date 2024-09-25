International Team Shield Ignites Global Excitement Ahead of Presidents Cup 2024

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past week, eagle-eyed golf fans and residents in major cities across the world have spotted a mysterious shield pattern popping up in a variety of locations: Tokyo city centre, the sidewalks of Seoul, a natural area outside of Montreal, graffiti art in Cape Town and a beach in Melbourne.



Residents and visitors in Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya district were met with posters appearing featuring the International Shield emblem

It has now been revealed that these shields appeared as a rallying cry for golf fans to unite behind The International Team ahead of The Presidents Cup, which takes place in Montreal this week. The shield is the symbol of the International Team, made up of the world’s best golfers from outside Europe who take on the best PGA TOUR players from America.

Under the motto "The Shield Unites Us," the International Team are looking to draw on the support as they take on the challenge of overcoming Team USA.

Mike Weir, International Team Captain, commented:

"We are under no illusion as to how tough our challenge is this week, but with fans across the world uniting behind the International Team and the shield we are going into the Presidents Cup with confidence. Seeing the shield appear in Tokyo, Seoul, Montreal, Cape Town and Melbourne has united us all and given the whole team a boost. We can’t wait to ride that energy into Montreal this week."

The activations have featured influencer content, media engagement, and player involvement, drawing fans into the excitement of The Presidents Cup. With major coverage across social media platforms, these events have not only built anticipation for the tournament but have also introduced new audiences to the Presidents Cup.

Highlights:

Tokyo : Residents and visitors in Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya district were met with posters appearing featuring the International Shield emblem

Residents and visitors in bustling Shibuya district were met with posters appearing featuring the International Shield emblem Seoul : The vibrant neighbourhoods of Hongdae and Itaewon featured impressive graffiti Shield stencilled across the sidewalks of Seoul

The vibrant neighbourhoods of Hongdae and Itaewon featured impressive graffiti Shield stencilled across the sidewalks of Cape Town : The Shield’s arrival in South Africa saw the emblem come to life on an outstanding mural in trendy Green Point

The Shield’s arrival in saw the emblem come to life on an outstanding mural in trendy Green Point Melbourne : In Australia , the Shield emerged as a huge sand-sculpture at St Kilda’s beach, Melbourne

In , the Shield emerged as a huge sand-sculpture at St Kilda’s beach, Montreal : The Shield’s unveiling in Montreal appeared as a giant motif etched into the earth in the Canadian countryside

Media Assets Available:

High-resolution images and video footage from the activations

About the Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is a biennial global team competition between the United States and an International team that represents the rest of the world excluding Europe. The competition, which is contested by the PGA TOUR, alternates between venues in the U.S. and overseas. The Presidents Cup will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 24-29, 2024. Since the event’s inception in 1994, more than $56 million has been raised for charity from event proceeds, as well as contributions made on behalf of the Presidents Cup. Cognizant, 1Password and Rolex are the exclusive Global Partners of the Presidents Cup. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit PresidentsCup.com for more information.



The vibrant neighbourhoods of Hongdae and Itaewon featured impressive graffiti Shield stencilled across the sidewalks of Seoul



The Shield’s arrival in South Africa saw the emblem come to life on an outstanding mural in trendy Green Point



In Australia, the Shield emerged as a huge sand-sculpture at St Kilda’s beach, Melbourne



The Shield’s unveiling in Montreal appeared as a giant motif etched into the earth in the Canadian countryside

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms