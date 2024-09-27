25 Years of Innovation and Excellence: Alma Celebrates Silver Anniversary at the Seventh Alma Academy Event in Thailand

PR NewsWire | 6:08 PM

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, has announced the global launch of its 25th anniversary celebrations, kicked off at the Alma Academy in Thailand, attended by 340 physicians and company partners from 34 countries.



CEO of Alma Lasers, Lior Dayan, marks the company’s 25th anniversary: “Together with our partners, we will continue driving innovation and excellence to shape the future of the aesthetic industry and empower even more individuals worldwide.”

Since its establishment in 1999, Alma has launched life-changing aesthetic platforms that serve as beacons of well-being and confidence for millions worldwide.

The company, which started as an energy-based device provider, quickly climbed to the top of the industry, revolutionizing treatment paradigms in various aesthetic areas and setting new benchmarks in the medical aesthetic field in terms of both clinical excellence and innovative breakthroughs.

Today, Alma is a world-leading provider in the aesthetic industry, with products sold in over 100 countries. With a vision to offer an entire ecosystem to treatment providers, the company presents the market’s most synergistic offerings, including award-winning energy-based devices, high-end injectables, advanced skin analysis, home-use devices, and premium skincare products.

Marking this significant anniversary, during the opening ceremony of the event, Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma Lasers, said: "Over the past 25 years, we’ve partnered with numerous clinics to advance the field of aesthetic treatments, consistently delivering clinically proven, high-value solutions that ensure exceptional patient experiences. As we look to the next 25 years, our mission remains steadfast."

He added, "Together with our partners, we will continue this legacy, driving innovation and excellence to shape the future of the aesthetic industry and empower even more individuals worldwide."

The flagship Alma summit, recognized among the top leading aesthetic industry events, has landed in Pattaya, Thailand and brought together 17 world-class experts from across the industry to discuss the latest news, insights, and share real case practices. Among the notable speakers were Prof. Ofir Artzi from Israel, Dr. Jeffrey Hsu from the US, Dr. Chytra V Anand from India, Dr. Natasha Cook from Australia, Dr. Do Young Rhee from South Korea, and Dr. Pablo Naranjo from Spain.

Topics covered a wide spectrum, including skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, treatment of current challenging skin conditions, preorbital treatment, hair removal, scar management, acne, and facial contouring. The diverse group of participants featured dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons.

The event included sessions presenting the latest technological advancements and clinical protocol developments and innovative treatment techniques with Alma’s award-winning products such as the flagship Harmony XL Pro, a holistic device for dozens of aesthetic indications, Alma Hybrid, a groundbreaking concept for skin rejuvenation and scar treatments, and Alma PrimeX, providing a superior whole-body experience, Opus, ultimate non-invasive RF platforms for facial resurfacing and tightening, and the world’s best-selling hair-removal platform, the special edition of Soprano Titanium.

Alma Academy provides a unique platform for professionals to enhance their skills and network with industry leaders. Hosted annually in prestigious locations like Greece, North America, Spain, Dubai, and Italy, this event attracts top experts in medical aesthetics. Participants benefit from insights into cutting-edge research and real-world case studies, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field.

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma’s multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

