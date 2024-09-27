RockItCoin Launches Operations in Australia, Expanding Global Footprint

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company RockItCoin is expanding its global footprint with its launch in Australia. This strategic rollout will place RockItCoin Bitcoin ATMs in high-traffic areas across the country, offering both locals and visitors convenient access to cryptocurrency transactions.

With a strong track record in the U.S. and worldwide, RockItCoin is meeting the rising demand for fast, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency access. This latest expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to making crypto more accessible to all, no matter where they are in the world.

"We’re incredibly excited to bring RockItCoin to Australia, a market that’s primed for growth in the digital currency space," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin. "Our mission is to provide simple, secure solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell cryptocurrency, and Australia is a key part of our ongoing international expansion."

By placing these new ATMs, RockItCoin will provide everyday Australians with a reliable and efficient way to engage with the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. As one of the fastest-growing digital financial service providers, RockItCoin continues to deliver on its promise of making cryptocurrency easy to access worldwide.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in the United States and headquartered in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 48 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Jarryd Baynes
jarryd@rockitcoin.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2059643/RockItCoin_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 30 Sep-4 Oct 2024

11:59 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Rudi’s Comprehensive August 2024 Review

11:10 AM - Feature Stories
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 September 2024

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 27-09-24

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Light & Wonder, Codan, Mitchell Services & More

10:05 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FranklinWH and AC Solar Warehouse Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Solar and Energy Storage Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Sep 02 2024 - PR NewsWire
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-09-2024

Sep 06 2024 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-08-2024

Aug 30 2024 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2024

Sep 02 2024 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-08-2024

Aug 29 2024 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-08-2024

Aug 28 2024 - Australia